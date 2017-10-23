What the judges look for in bull ride

Australian Bull Riding Champion Jason O'Hearn at Warwick Rodeo 2016 sitting up in an excellent position to gain top points from the judges. Photo: Contributed

UNDOUBTEDLY the favourite event for adrenalin junkies of rodeo, the bull ride provides everything they could ask for; spills, thrills, action aplenty and lots to see, especially on the big screen.

When it comes to judging bull riding, rodeo officials can have it fairly easy as quite often more than half the contestants don't make the eight-second whistle.

Crowd noise will let you know when a rider does make time.

However, judging those who do make time is quite difficult.

Many judges will score the bull first. If he's average with no tricks, perhaps 15 points. The bull that kicks high, turns back one way or goes into a flat spin - 18 to 20 points, more if the spin is fast and dangerous.

The rank bull that kicks high, turns back both ways, has a few tricks designed to unload the jockey, well, he can score from 20 to 25 points but the maximum score is rarely given with the question always asked: "What if the next bull is better?”

The rider is usually given one or two points above or below the bull and the judge, with his experience, looks to see if the rider was in control or not. Did he move off his hand-hold, did he make the appropriate moves to get back in control when the bull moved, did he touch the bull or himself with his free hand, and most importantly, did he make time?

If a rider makes time but was out of control and just hung in by luck, judges will use the scope of their points to mark him well down, say eight to 12 points.

The rider in total control on a good bucking bull can expect to be a point or two above the score of his bull but nothing is definite in bull riding and it's why we love it.