Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ash Barty had plenty of support at Rod Laver Arena as she kicked off her tournament in style with a 6-0 6-0 win against Danka Kovinic.
Ash Barty had plenty of support at Rod Laver Arena as she kicked off her tournament in style with a 6-0 6-0 win against Danka Kovinic.
Tennis

Ash Barty goes on a rampage

by James Matthey
9th Feb 2021 7:18 PM

Ash Barty had plenty of support at Rod Laver Arena as she kicked off her tournament in style with a 6-0 6-0 win against Danka Kovinic.

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin and wife Brooke were in the stands, repaying the favour after Barty cheered on the Tigers as they charged to a third AFL premiership in four years in 2020.

Barty presented Cotchin with the premiership cup after beating Geelong in last year's decider, and was seen regularly roaring in the stands during the finals series in Queensland.

The Aussie started in fine form on the court, breezing through her opening service game then breaking for a 2-0 lead as she won the first eight points of the match.

That hot streak was extended to 16 straight points when Barty took a rapid 4-0 lead in 10 minutes.

The first set was over in the blink of an eye, Barty storming to 6-0 in just 18 minutes.

Kovinic put up more of a fight in the second set but she was no match for the world No. 1 as Barty bulldozed her way to a 3-0 lead in 15 minutes.

That quickly became 5-0 and she wrapped up the next game with ease to claim victory in just 44 minutes.

ash barty australian open 2021 danka kovinic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘SCARY’: Warwick police shocked by speed camera statistics

        Premium Content ‘SCARY’: Warwick police shocked by speed camera statistics

        News More than 100 drivers were caught speeding at one black spot EVERY DAY, with one driver 52km over the limit.

        Southern Downs leaders back crackdown on youth crime

        Premium Content Southern Downs leaders back crackdown on youth crime

        News ‘Letting them out to repeat their crimes every night is unacceptable and it’s got...

        EVENTS BOOM: Regional tourism gets $150K cash injection

        Premium Content EVENTS BOOM: Regional tourism gets $150K cash injection

        News The investment will see beloved events such as Jumpers and Jazz, Apple and Grape...

        OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Premium Content OVERHAUL: New bail laws, GPS tagging in youth crime blitz

        Crime Queensland’s anti-terror boss will head a new youth crime taskforce