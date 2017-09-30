SNEEZE SEASON: What to do when hayfever strikes

HAYFEVER season has arrived and sufferers have already started making their way to Warwick pharmacies for help.

Warwick Friendly Society Pharmacies general manager Ahmed Almesfer said it was too early to tell whether this would be a particularly bad season, but the focus is now firmly on prevention and treatment for those with symptoms.

Here are a few handy tips and information for those who may find themselves soon sneezing up a storm.

Why hayfever happens

Mr Almesfer said the warmer weather brought on hayfever season.

"In the winter, or the cooler months, the pollen in the air remains dormant and when it gets warmer towards spring that's when the pollen gets released into the air," he said.

What are the symptoms

Hayfever symptoms include itchy eyes, sneezing, a runny and sometimes blocked nose.

Mr Almesfer said the key ways to tell the difference between a cold and hayfever are a sore throat and nasal congestion, as both are likely to be present during a cold but not hayfever.

An itchy throat and more sneezing are two indications hayfever has set in rather than a cold, he said.

What to do when symptoms arise

Mr Almesfer said it's possible to prevent hayfever if people act proactively, either by taking medication or avoiding triggers.

Triggers could include certain types of pollen.

As it floats through the air it can be difficult to avoid, but there are some physical barriers such as special sunglasses that can be used.

Using a glucocorticosteroid nasal spray can also help prevent the onset of hayfever and can be obtained at the pharmacy or through a doctor.

Mr Almesfer said starting the spray about four days before symptoms set in is ideal and then it is safe to use for the rest of the season.

If prevention hasn't occurred and symptoms set in, Mr Almesfer said a nasal spray can be used alongside an antihistamine tablet.

But asking a medical professional for advice should be the first port of call.

"The best thing is to go into your local pharmacist or doctor and assess the symptoms you're getting and what the best way is to treat going forwards," he said.