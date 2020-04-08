Menu
Jessika King is 33 weeks pregnant and will only be allowed one support person the day she goes into labour and has had to attend antenatal appointments on her own due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Cordell Richardson
What to expect when expecting during the pandemic

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
8th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS restrictions have left some mothers-to-be feeling anxious about their pregnancy and how the virus would impact their birth plan.

Ipswich mum Jessika King is 33 weeks pregnant. She said it was an emotional issue to navigate.

"I wasn't really stressing too much until I started reading all the restrictions about the social support when you're going into hospital," she said.

She said her main concern would be not having both her mother and partner in the room.

"I'm asking for two people that are from my household to come in with me, not into the maternity ward where other babies are, but to come into my birthing suite provide me adequate support," she said.

Ipswich Hospital Executive Director Michael Lewczuk said each patient was allowed one visit a day attended by a maximum of two visitors except in circumstances where visiting hours do not apply.

"This includes care relating to pregnancy and birth where one support person can be with the patient for their entire stay," he said.

"Our midwives are working hard to support women and their families and to answer questions about their care.

"We encourage women to raise questions about support with their midwife so a plan can be developed that will meet their care needs without compromising the safety of mother or child."

