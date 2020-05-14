What to expect when you’re expecting restrictions to lift

FURTHER WAIT: Athletes across the state will have to wait a further four weeks until training is able to resume.

ATHLETES eager to return to club level sport will have to wait another four weeks with organised community sport not falling under stage one of the Queensland Government’s lifting of restrictions.

The new regulations, which will come into on May 15, will allow groups of up to 10 people to gather outside for non-contact activity.

However, a number of sports governing bodies have confirmed this does not apply to organised sports, which won’t allow the resumption of training until at least June 12.

Warwick Netball Association secretary Linda Bunch said members were routinely informed about the course of action being taken.

“Naturally everyone is mega keen to get back playing and training,” she said.

“But I’ve had no questions, but I had contacted all of our members maybe a fortnight ago, and just let them know that we wouldn’t be hypothesising about start dates.

“We are going to wait until we had absolute confirmation from the government and our governing body.”

While community sport training has the possibility to return on June 12, Bunch said no swift decisions would be made by the association as to when fixtures would commence.

“I am hoping that we may be able to get back playing fixtures, but of course that is 100 per cent reliant on what the government allow and what Netball Queensland say,” she said.

“We just want to christen the new Barnes Park courts and get kids running on them.

“In the past, player safety has always been number one but that has been taken to new heights during coronavirus.”

With a promise to return players to the courts as soon as possible, the time away from sport is one Bunch hopes allows people to appreciate its importance.

“Community sport is a wonderful thing for lots of reasons, the obvious thing is we all get exercise but the interaction and mental health it gives us is something that before hand we didn’t realise how much we needed,” she said.

“It gives you the switch off from the day or the interaction with people you don’t normally see unless it’s at sport.”

Queensland Rugby League, Queensland Rugby Union, Hockey Queensland, Football Queensland, AFL Queensland, Netball Queensland and Gymnastics Queensland have all echoed the same sentiment that training will not return until June 12.