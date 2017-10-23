What to know before going to Warwick Rodeo

IT'S ON: The Warwick Rodeo officially started today.

IT'S ON: The Warwick Rodeo officially started today. Storm Lahiff Photographer

AUSTRALIA'S most famous rodeo officially started today, with the action set to excite crowds in the Rose City for the entire week.

Before heading down to the arena, here's all the must-know information about the big event so you'll be perfectly prepared and not miss a minute.

1. The basic low down

Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft will be taking place at Warwick Showgrounds, 18 Kingsford St, Warwick.

Event starts at 5am from Monday to Thursday, 7am on Friday, 6am on Saturday and 5am on Sunday.

Keep an eye on the Daily News website for a full program of each day of the rodeo.

2. Keep an eye out for rodeo celebrities

Former world champion barrel racer Fallon Taylor, Miss Rodeo Canada Ali Mullin and Miss Rodeo Australia Emma Deicke will be roaming the showgrounds from mid-week onwards.

A signing booth will also be set up outside the Matt Geraghty bar from 4-5pm Thursday to Saturday and 12-1pm on Sunday.

It's a great opportunity to get up close and personal with rodeo heroes and get an autograph to remember the experience forever.

This year's Rodeo Queens will also be wandering around the grounds throughout the event.

3. Bring something comfy to sit on

Grand stands are available at Warwick Showgrounds, but Warwick Rodeo and Society media coordinator Kate Christensen said spectators can enjoy a great view if they set up their own seating on the grass in front of the grandstand.

It's a sizeable grassed area and perfect for those who are keen to throw out a picnic rug or set up a camping chair.

4. Pack wet weather gear

Storms have been predicted for the rest of the week in Warwick, but the rain will not deter the action at the arena.

Mrs Christensen said events may slow down but as long as there aren't any extreme weather events, the rodeo will still carry on.

It may even make the experience even more spectacular.

But she did advise attendees to pack umbrellas and waterproof coats to be on the safe side, and there is also plenty of cover at the grounds.

5. Prepare a few snacks but leave the alcohol at home

A canteen and food vendors will be running at the showgrounds, but people are also welcome to bring their own nibbles.

Alcohol is not allowed on the ground but the bars will be open, running on a ticketing system whereby tickets can be bought and then exchanged for a drink.

If you wish to drink, don't forget your ID.

6. Do a spot of shopping and pick up a bargain

Stalls selling a variety of clothing and other goods will also be set up at the showgrounds, just in case you leave a couple of vital items at home.

"If you don't come with a cowboy hat and boots, you can certainly find them on ground,” Mrs Christensen said.

The vendors also put on some specials for the event, so watch out for some great deals on jeans, hats, boots or whatever they have on offer.

7. Get up early on Thursday to see radio stars

Hit FM breakfast radio hosts Hamish and Gabi will broadcast live from Warwick Showgrounds at 6-9am on Thursday.

The Hit Squad will also be roaming the streets of Warwick with giveaways, including passes and merchandise.

8. Cash out available at the arena

ATMs will be set up at the showgrounds and most vendors holding stalls will have eftpos machines.

But it might not be a bad idea to pack a little bit of cash anyway, just in case.

9. Ride a free shuttle bus

The public will not be able to park at the showgrounds, but people can park within walking distance on Albion and Palmerin Sts.

Alternatively, free shuttle buses will be running on the weekend from Australiana Park and Warwick Library.

The buses will start at Australiana park on Friday at 5pm and run every 15 minutes until 8.30pm.

On Saturday they will run from 10am until late and on Sunday from 8am to 3pm.

Buses from Warwick Library will start at 5.15pm on Friday and run every half hour, finishing at 8.30pm.

On Saturday they will run from 10.15am-9.15pm and Sunday from 8.15am-3.15pm.

10. Stay safe in the sun and around animals

Despite predictions of rain, it's also a good idea to bring along a hat and sunscreen to ensure all the bases are covered.

Mrs Christensen said insect repellent was also a must, as well as enclosed shoes.

Visitors are also urged to be cautious around the livestock and don't be afraid to ask for help from volunteers, who will be wearing red wrist bands, lanyards or Warwick Rodeo shirts.

11. Book online and don't waste time

Waltz straight into the ground after buying your tickets online through warwickshowandrodeo.com.au.

Entry to the first three days of the event are free.

Thereafter one day entry will cost $25 for adults, $15 for pensioners, $15 for students and $5 for children.

A four-day pass will cost $55 for an adult, $35 for pensioners, $35 for students and $10 for children.

Family passes are also available for a family with two adults and two children under 14 years.

A one day family pass costs $50, while a four-day pass costs $120.

If the online portal says the tickets have sold out, Mrs Christensen said to push on because the tickets never run out.

Tickets can also be bought upon entry.

12. Hang around at the ground to party at the weekend

A party zone will be set up at the showgrounds on Friday and Saturday night with live music.

Mik Oberle will entertain crowds until the early hours of the morning on Friday, while the Tony Q Band will keep things pumping until late on Saturday.

Both acts will start performing as soon as the rodeo finishes, probably around 9pm.

12. Livestream the action if you can't be there

Don't miss a minute of the action by live streaming the events straight to your mobile phone or tablet.

Viewers can purchase a day pass, which costs $15 per day, or weekly pass which costs $49.

For more information and to start streaming visit warwickshowandrodeo.com.au.