Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

What we know about the strain that triggered SA lockdown

by Kara Jung, Rod Savage
18th Nov 2020 6:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The COVID-19 strain that escaped Peppers medi-hotel on Waymouth St and triggered a six-day lockdown across South Australia has an extremely short incubation period, with many infected showing no symptoms at all.

Chief Public Health Officer Professor Nicola Spurrier said when someone was exposed they became infectious within 24 hours or less, which was incredibly fast.

"The other characteristic of the cases we've seen so far is they've had minimal symptoms, and sometimes no symptoms, but have been able to pass it on to other people," Prof Spurrier said.

That characteristic meant that a generation, or stage of people passing on the virus to others, was only about three days.

SA was now at the virus's fifth generation but contact tracing had been done up to the fourth generation.

"We don't have any time to wait," Prof Spurrier said.

SA Health has confirmed the strain originated from an overseas case of an ex-pat in his 50s who travelled from Britain in early November. The cluster is now at 23 cases.


It comes as new research out of Melbourne shows children exposed to coronavirus from their infected parents have produced antibodies to the virus without testing positive.

It followed cases during the Melbourne lockdown where children had close contact with symptomatic infected parents but never got the virus.

The Murdoch Children's Research Institute found the children were producing an antibody in their saliva to produce an immune response.

The study suggest the antibodies may have stopped the virus from invading their system.

The institute is monitoring more than 20 families, including some in which parents were COVID-19 infected but their children weren't, to obtain more information on immunity in children.

link to check:


Originally published as What we know about the COVID strain that triggered SA lockdown

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks south australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Resident wins battle in street name beef with SDRC

        Premium Content Resident wins battle in street name beef with SDRC

        Council News One Warwick man has overturned the ‘disrespectful’ road name and sparked change in the council’s broader policy.

        Donation to empower Warwick girls brings tears of joy

        Premium Content Donation to empower Warwick girls brings tears of joy

        News Organiser moved after generous donor delivers gift that will better lives of...

        BIG LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content BIG LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Key factor influencing NSW, VIC border reopening