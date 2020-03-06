WHAT YOU WANT: Senior citizens reveal council wish list

WHAT OUR SENIORS WANT: Regency Park residents (back) Babes Mcrae, Eleanor Perquin, (front) Margaret Meredith and Ron Goss have revealed what they’d like to see from council this term.

BREATHING new life into a forgotten rose garden could reinvigorate the spirits of a large swathe of the Southern Downs' population, its senior citizens.

The permission to water outdoors is just one of many simple changes proposed by the region's oldest and wisest, who have turned their attentions towards the upcoming council elections.

Water security

Eleanor Perquin said if the council brought back allocated watering times, it could dramatically improve life for seniors.

"Mentally for older people, our gardens are a huge part of our lives, especially for those who don't have the ability to get out and get in a car," she said.

"The backyard becomes the centre of your life and to watch it die, they stay inside, despair and get very sedate."

GARDENS ARE ALL WE’VE GOT: Eleanor Perquin said being able to water the garden is something seniors can’t give up.

Fellow Warwick senior Ron Goss said gardens save lives.

"Carrying a 10-litre bucket out from your shower you can't do if you're older, for them it's enough to drive one to a dark place."

He said overall concern for water was on the minds of many of residents at Regency Park.

"We can't fault the council for not being able to make it rain but they need to think about how they can work with the government to make sure we don't run out that badly again."

Accessibility

Resident of 13 years Margaret Meredith said her biggest concern was the restrictions placed on her mobility in the town centre.

"I was in a wheelchair for six weeks and downtown those places are quite difficult to get into when your mobility is restricted," she said.

"I would like to see more wheelchair access, ramps for shops and businesses places around town because being unable to access them can really affect our social lives."

Mrs Meredith said one thing she could commend the council on was the availability of parking.

Footpaths

Mr Goss said another issue was the lack of footpaths connected his side of town (Dragon and Guy streets) to vital services like medical centres.

"The other concern is mobility scooters and wheeled trolleys on the road, I shut my eyes every time I see that."

Babes McRae wants better infrastructure to handle floods and lower rates.

"For us it's now the time where they will make all these promises but we'd love to see actual tangible changes to make our lives a little bit easier," she said.