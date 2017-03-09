What went wrong with rain forecast?

WET WEEKEND: The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rain for the Southern Downs on Sunday.

WEATHER forecasters attract criticism and jokes like few professions and last week their predictions for several days of rain across the Southern Downs supported the humour.

The Bureau of Meteorology gave the region about an 80% chance of rain for much of the week but some residents were left wondering why they didn't receive any rain at all.

But BOM said its prediction for showers from Sunday to Wednesday across the Southern Downs wasn't wrong, just the locations and days for the rainfall varied.

BOM forecaster Lauren Pattie said an upper low complex delivered large amounts of rain in some areas and little in others during the week.

Ms Pattie said the misunderstanding on the forecast came partly from convective, or hit and miss, rain activity.

"An upper low sat over the Southern Downs during that time and generated light showers in some areas and storm activity in others so there were several different areas receiving rain rather than it being concentrated in one,” Ms Pattie said.

She said due to the convective nature of storms in Queensland not every area in a region receives rain during an upper low.

On Saturday, Upper Clumber Killarney received 105mm in just 60 minutes while Warwick had 19mm during the entire evening, she said.

BOM has forecast rain for the Southern Downs from Sunday to Wednesday and Ms Pattie predicts showers will be heaviest on Sunday evening into Monday morning.

"There is a system developing over the western part of the state bringing a 60 to 70 per cent chance of rain on Monday.”