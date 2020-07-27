What will happen to staff when Ipswich steel site closes

MANUFACTURING company InfraBuild will shut down its Ipswich site at the end of next month but all of its staff are set to hold on to their jobs.

The company will close InfraBuild Construction Solutions in Bundamba on August 28.

It is understood that InfraBuild is in the process of redeploying the seven Ipswich staff to other sites.

There is another InfraBuild Construction Solutions site in Carole Park.

The company, formerly called formerly LIBERTY OneSteel, employs more than 5,000 employees at more than 200 locations across the country.

"As part of our national program to transform our InfraBuild Construction Solutions business into a truly first-class project focused business, we have made the difficult decision to cease trading from (the Bundamba site)," InfraBuild Reinforcing general manager Sean Mannering said.

"From (August 28), we are moving to a new service model for the Ipswich region where all orders received will be supplied either from InfraBuild Construction Solutions in Acacia Ridge or through our ARC branch in Crestmead.

"Both of these facilities and our people, are ready for the change and welcome the opportunity to serve the greater Brisbane market.

"We will work closely with our current Ipswich customers to prevent any inconvenience to them."

InfraBuild Construction Solutions' network of branches supplies custom prefabricated reinforcing solutions, products and accessories to large construction companies and home renovators.

According to the company's website, it supplies steel reinforcing solutions for commercial, residential and civil construction and mining industries.