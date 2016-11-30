What you need to know about NDIS supports

GET GOING: Find out about getting ready for the NDIS online, or phone 1800 800 110.

ONCE you have been approved as a National Disability Insurance Scheme participant, you will work with the National Disability Insurance Agency to determine what services you will need in your first plan.

Under the NDIS, you have control over your plan, and the supports you receive.

Creating your plan

DURING your initial planning session with the NDIA you will discuss your goals and decide on which supports you want to include, for example:

Supports from family, friends, mainstream services, and community groups: These are free or funded by sources other than NDIS, eg Medicare

NDIS supports: These are the supports that NDIA have been found to be 'reasonable and necessary' to help you live an ordinary life. You will be provided a budget for a support category, which links to a specific area of your life

Support categories

EACH support category contains a number of services that you can choose from to help achieve your goals. You can use your budget for any of services within that support category, but you are unable to use this budget for services in another support category.

In some cases, you may be approved for a specific support.

In this case, you will need to use your budget for this specific service only.

The support categories are: Assistance with daily life; Travel and transport; Consumables, including translation and interpreting; Assistance with social and community participation; Assistive technology; Home modifications; Coordination of supports; Improved living arrangements; Increased social and community participation; Finding and keeping a job; Improved relationships; Improved health and well-being; Improved learning; Improved life choices; Improved daily living.

Cost of supports

THE NDIA publishes a price list on the NDIS website, which sets out the cost of each support. This is the price you will pay no matter which provider you choose. The price list is updated once a year around July and lasts for 12 months. In some cases, a price for a support may not be fixed, and your chosen provider will provide you with a quote that the NDIA will approve.

Finding a provider

ONCE you have received your budget, it's time to find a provider. You can have all of your supports delivered by one provider or many.

Local care provider Ozcare is one of several organisations that will offer NDIS services in Warwick and have been preparing for many months.

"We're really excited about the launch of NDIS, we have a strong presence in Warwick so to be able to extend our disability services with NDIS is a natural step for us,” Head of Community Care Damian Foley said.

"We want to be a single point of contact for the people of Warwick, to help you organise all of your funded supports, whether we provide the services ourselves or link you with another provider.

"Most of these services we will offer ourselves; we have been providing disability services for more than 20 years, and have a skilled care team ready to deliver NDIS services.”

Managing budget

THERE are four ways you can manage your NDIS plan budget.

Agency: You can choose to have your plan managed by an agency, who will be paid by the NDIA directly

Plan management provider: You can choose to have your plan managed by a support provider, who will be paid by the NDIA directly

Self-managed budgets: You have the choice to manage your own budget, where you pay a provider directly for services and have the cost of the service reimbursed to your bank account. If you are interested in this option see the NDIS's information on self-managing your plan on their website.

Transport payments: If you have a transport budget, it is possible to set up automated payments from the NDIA into your nominated bank account

Plans and supports

YOUR provider will send you with a monthly statement of your services. If your needs change, your provider will discuss other services that might suit you better within your existing budgets, or help you to request a plan review by the NDIA to change the budgets you have been approved for.