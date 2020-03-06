WHAT YOU WANT: Warwick families fear further struggle

WATER FIRST: Leanne Taylor’s family will make their voting decisions on who can provide the best long-term water security strategies for her family.

LARGE families labelled water security as their number one concern as they struggle to stay under restrictions and turn their attention toward upcoming council elections.

Stanthorpe couple Ashleigh Martin and Nigel Bonetto said the day-to-day worry of not having enough water to drink or wash has taken its toll on families all around the region.

Water to the front

"Ash has a shower and then I wash myself with the baby's bath water," he said.

"Just because it's rained, doesn't mean things are any easier in Stanthorpe- it's tough and we're desperate for a long-term solution to be made."

The first time parents of baby Lincoln said they believe the council should have done more for the Granite Belt before drought hit.

"We're definitely going to focus on the candidates who put finding solutions to have a more water secure future," Miss Martin said.

"Warwick is a bigger town and we want to make sure Stanthorpe isn't forgotten.

"You don't realise how much you take water for granted as a family until you are faced with these restrictions and it hits you hard."

Tammy Parker is a mother of five children in Warwick and said she believes restrictions shouldn't have been relaxed so soon, despite her constant struggle to stay under the allocation for her household of seven.

"I think the main issue for everyone whether you are on town water or not, is water," she said.

CONSTANT SOURCE OF WORRY: Ashleigh Martin, Nigel Bonetto save as much water as they can to wash their son Lincoln’s clothes and give him a daily bath.

"We easily go through 10 litres of drinking water per day and we actually buy our drinking water even though we're on town water to offset the cost and consumption."

Mrs Parker said it's a constant source of stress.

"Yeah it can be very tiresome, going to Coles everyday and lugging a huge container of water around, but we've worked out it's the cheapest option for a family as big as ours."

Leanne Taylor has three children at home and also buys her drinking water to save water for washing.

"Kids drink a lot of water and it's just another way to make sure we have that water for washing which is probably our largest use of water," she said.

Mrs Parker said with five children, and four in school, clean uniforms everyday is virtually impossible to stay on top of.

DAILY STRUGGLE: Tammy Parker buys the drinking water for her family of seven even though her home receives town tap water to save money and their 100L per day allocation.

"I'm doing full loads of washing every two days," she said.

"My two little ones have a bath every few days and then it's difficult to limit the shower times of the older girls, that's quite hard.

"I would like to see the council find ways to ensure we don't run out of water to this degree ever again."

Local parks praised

Miss Taylor said she was very impressed with the amount of recreational space allocated for families around town.

"I think they've done a fabulous job at maintenance and the new refurbishment of the baby park just across from the police station is so great for the little ones," she said.

"They replaced everything to make it more fun and all the families who go there love it.

"They've definitely ensured Warwick has many family friendly spots you can take your children out to."

Council works needed

Main street accessibility is a point the Stanthorpe couple raised, stating the footpath work they've noticed is a step in the right direction.

"The bumpy footpaths and lack of pram parking in the main street can make having a pram and manoeuvring the shopping especially difficult," Miss Martin said.

"But I've seen them out and about doing works so I think if they continue with that the main street will definitely become more accessible for families with babies."

With the secure water future at the forefront of Warwick household's minds, many will be voting for councillors promising strategies to maintain water security.

"When I sit down with my partner and go through candidates that will very much be on our minds," Miss Taylor said.

"How we can ensure life will be a little easier for us."