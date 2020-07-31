What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

NEW AND OLD: All councillors have to sign a declaration, but what have our newest councillors disclosed?

NEW AND OLD: All councillors have to sign a declaration, but what have our newest councillors disclosed?

PROPERTIES, businesses and political affiliations are some of the interests the Southern Downs region’s newest councillors have declared to the public.

As with every elected official, new councillors Andrew Gale, Stephen Tancred, Ross Bartley, Marco Gliori and Cynthia Mcdonald signed their registers of interest under the Local Government Act.

The documents were signed from April to July, shortly, following the councillors being sworn into local government.

Many of Stephen Tancred’s declarations include those to do with the ag industry

Cr Tancred, an agronomist and active participant of the Stanthorpe horticulture industry, has the largest amounts of declared interests at 16.

Along with his lifetime membership to the Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce, Cr Tancred is also involved in the Community Development Services Inc, Granite Belt Growers Association, Ag Institute Australia, Stanthorpe Meals on Wheels, Rotary Club, Stanthorpe Agricultural Society, Crop Consultants Queensland and Australian Society of Horticultural science.

Cr Tancred also owns two Stanthorpe properties and has controlling interests in

Stephen Tancred Pty Ltd and Tancred Super Pry Ltd.

Cr Andrew Gale.

Warwick businessman Andrew Gale is involved in 11 political parties, trade bodies and associations, including the Liberal National Party Of Queensland, Boatsafe Qld, Warwick RSL and Southern Downs Residents Action Group.

Cr Gale also declared his partnership of business AG Boat Licensing.

Cr Ross Bartley.

Former mayor and farmer Cr Bartley declared his 12 ties, including those with the Australian Clay Target Association, Warwick Clay Target Club, Southern Downs Pistol Club, Pistol Shooting Queensland and Warwick Pistol Club.

He also is the sole proprietor of Bartley Rural Guns and Gear.

Cr Marco Gliori.

Cr Gliori 10 registered interests were mostly arts and culture involved with associations to the Australian Bush Poets Association, Warwick Art Gallery, Granite Belt Art Trail and Australian Performing Rights Association.

Like Cr Tancred, Cr Mcdonald registered interests were mostly ag focused.

At six, Cr Mcdonald had the least to declare out of the new councillors, with shares in

Rodgers Creek Transport, Jamicyn Pty Ltd and McDonald BT Pty Ltd and three Rodgers Creek properties.

The councillors also listed banking and investment accounts, mortgages and superannuation funds among their other interests.