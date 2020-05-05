WHATEVER IT TAKES: Restaurants ready to recoup major losses

DINING AT A DISTANCE: Warwick Coffee Club owner Petula Kenny hopes to fill her empty dining room soon.

WARWICK restaurants will readily accept strict dine-in regulations if it means they can have customers sitting at their tables by June.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced discussions had begun to determine how to safely bring dine-in trade back to Queensland businesses.

Warwick Coffee Club owners Petula and Paul Kenny have lost 85 per cent of their trade since March, and said they would welcome any diners they could get.

“I imagine it would be rolled back to how it was before we were only allowed to do takeaway,” Mrs Kenny said.

“We’d take restricted amounts (of customers) over no customers any day.”

The Weeping Mulberry owner Duanne Karle was set to have a big year, expanding his nursery and cafe to a gin and whiskey lounge.

Now his dreams have been put on hold, he said he’d welcome any easing of measures that would bring in a bit more trade.

“We’re not getting that same traffic through our gift shop, people get their coffee and go,” he said.

“It would be good to have at least our coffee customers in.”

Restaurant and Catering Australia is working with the State Government to get businesses back up and running, with a submission of guidelines to the national cabinet.

The proposed measures include a 1.5m distancing rule ­between tables, no condiments on tables, hand sanitisers throughout establishments, disposable menus, utensils and social distancing in waiting areas.

Mr Karle said he’d already begun to think about measures his business would take.

“Disposable utensils will probably be used, it’s not quite as attractive eating off a paper plate but our customers are really excited to come back and sit,” he said.

“I think the public also have a responsibility in helping us open up again by doing the right thing.”

But disposable utensils and menus, along with distancing will come at a cost for the Warwick Coffee Club.

“We can’t have cheap, plastic utensils as you can’t cut a steak or chicken breast with that, it would be a tedious exercise,” Mrs Kenny said.

“Things could be different in the future, we might have more takeaway customers now, who knows?”

But Mr Karle believes Warwick is up to the task of maintaining safe distances while dining in.

“It’s the cities that would have a real hard time, but we’re a lot smaller,” he said.”

“June’s looking good provided we don’t have any setbacks.”