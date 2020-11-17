Menu
Former Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Chief Executive Adrian Pennington.
What’s happening with former health boss case?

Mikayla Haupt
mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
16th Nov 2020 2:30 PM
A HEARING set before the Queensland Industrial Relation Commission into the dismissal of former health boss Adrian Pennington won't be going ahead in Bundaberg this week.

It has been previously reported that lawyers for Mr Pennington were seeking reinstatement or compensation for lost earnings and reputational damage.

He was terminated from his role as Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive last year, with the minister for health signing off on the decision in December.

The QIRC told the NewsMail today, the hearing formerly scheduled at the Bundaberg Courthouse this week has been "vacated".

"On 23 October 2020, the hearing dates (5 days, 16-20 November) in Bundaberg were vacated so that jurisdictional objections raised by the respondents could be dealt with beforehand," a QIRC spokesperson said.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board chair Peta Jamieson has previously said that the decision to terminate the employment contract was carefully considered and not made lightly.

