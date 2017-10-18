What's in store for Warwick

UNVEILING: Bright Eyes manager Michelle Gall is revelling in the support for the Rose City Shoppingworld store.

UNVEILING: Bright Eyes manager Michelle Gall is revelling in the support for the Rose City Shoppingworld store. Sophie Lester

CUSTOMERS keen to get their hands on some quality frames were practically banging down the doors at Bright Eyes yesterday morning.

The sunglasses chain is the latest to open in Rose City Shoppingworld as redevelopments at the centre unfold.

Despite a slight hiccup with some of the shelving in store, Bright Eyes area manager Trish Heron said she was delighted with the response from buyers.

"In a week's time everything will look different as we put the finishing touches on,” Mrs Heron said.

"We had people waiting at the door when opened at 8 this morning; people have been dying to see what it's like.

"It's a great centre and we get a lot of foot traffic here so it will be really exciting when more stores open.

"It's wonderful to see it supported by the locals.”

Warwick resident Michelle Gall has come on board as the manager of the store which also stocks hats, thongs and even some soft toys for the kids.

With a background in retail, Mrs Gall said she was drawn to the position thanks to Bright Eyes boasting leading brands.

"I applied online when the job first came up and eventually got a call from Trish,” she said.

"As soon as I'd spoken to her about all the different things we stock I was set.

"There's not been something like this before in town where you can buy really nice sunglasses and I find people in Warwick know their brands.

"It's a beautiful spacious store, I absolutely love it.”

The store has some great promotions including 25% of recommended retail price for Oakley and 30% off for Rayban.

"That's a great deal you're not going to see anywhere else,” Ms Heron said.

"We also have selected Ipanema thongs for just $15 and 20% off ladies summer hats at the moment.”

More stores are set to be unveiled before the end of the year, including Rose City Fruits opening next to Rose City Premium Meats next Wednesday.

A spokesman for Bed Bath N' Table said the homewares chain would be moving into the John Duggan Chemist space, when the pharmacy rebrands under the Priceline banner, by late November.

"Recognising Warwick as a major growth area within Queensland, the new Warwick location offers an exciting opportunity for Bed Bath N' Table to present our unique home offering to the region,” he said.

"No longer will Warwick residents need to commute to Toowoomba or coastal areas to access our range of quality homewares.”

Newsxpress National Sales Manager Peter Francis said the fit out of the new store next to Donut King was under way but could not confirm an opening date for the shop.