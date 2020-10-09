WHAT’S ON: 10 unmissable events in Warwick this weekend

ON TRACK: The 160th Warwick Credit Union Cup Day is going ahead this weekend. Photo: Gerard Walsh

ON TRACK: The 160th Warwick Credit Union Cup Day is going ahead this weekend. Photo: Gerard Walsh

WARWICK’S social calendar is absolutely brimming this weekend, with a number of events up and running.

With everything from sports blockbusters, community fairs, and Warwick’s biggest horse racing event, the Rose City has something for everyone this weekend.

Check out the Daily News’ list below of everything Warwick has to offer this weekend:

WARWICK CREDIT UNION CUP DAY

Warwick’s premier horse race and social event is back this season, with the occasion now celebrating its 160th anniversary.

Even with some coronavirus restrictions in place, punters and patrons alike will be able to catch both on-track action and trackside favourites such as Fashions on the Field.

Pre-booking tickets is essential.

WHEN: Saturday from 11am

WHERE: Allman Park Racecourse on Victoria St

COST: $22 entry

WARWICK UNITED CHURCH SPRING FAIR

The Warwick church group is bringing their annual Spring Fair back, though coronavirus restrictions mean it’s a new twist on the old classic.

Breaking the usual one-day affair into three parts, the first day of the markets will be devoted to “trash ‘n’ treasure” stalls.

WHEN: Saturday from 9am to noon

WHERE: Warwick Uniting Church, 33A Guy St

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices vary

Andrew Hoey at the DAS Contracting Sutton Family Bracket Meeting at Warwick Dragway. Photo: contributed

WARWICK DRAGWAY “TEST ‘N’ TUNE”

In the lead-up to the Warwick Dragway’s big meet at the end of the month, the track will be opening up to competitors for a “Drag Challenge Test Day”.

Open to all car makes and models, drivers and their crew will receive a sausage sizzle and refreshments at the end.

While the track will be closed to spectators, Warwick’s motorsport enthusiasts will be able to catch the event through a livestream on YouTube.

WHEN: Saturday from 8am

WHEN: Warwick Dragway, Morgan Park complex

COST: Contact addictive4events@gmail.com for further information

NEW ART EXHIBIT

Warwick artist Jayde Clacy will be opening her first solo exhibition at the Warwick Art Gallery’s Orange Wall Space this weekend.

Previously focusing on fashion and textile work, the homegrown talent’s latest works instead concentrate on watercolour pieces.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery

COST: Free entry

KART CLUB’S BIG MEET

The Warwick Kart Club is hosting their “4SS Triple Crown” event this weekend, which will bring dozens of riders to the region.

Racers in cadet, junior, and senior classes will be able to take part in the annual event.

WHEN: Sunday, October 11 from 8am to 5pm

WHERE: Warwick Kart Club, 335-7 Sandy Creek Rd

COST: Contact club for entry information

QUIRKY FASHION RETREAT

Warwick accommodation Stacey’s at the Gap will this weekend host the second round of the “Quirky Moo Retreat”, featuring a masterclass from Australian designers Little Mo Designs and Sew Quirky.

Attendees will have the opportunity to work with an unreleased applique and designs bag, along with other fun events such as sewing trivia and a photo booth.

WHEN: Friday to Sunday

WHERE: Stacey’s at the Gap, 9080 Cunningham Highway

COST: Contact organisers for information. info@staceys.com.au

The Southern Downs Pickleball Association is holding a tournament this weekend. Photo: contributed

GET STARTED IN NEW SPORT

If you’ve been looking to get into a new social sport, why not try pickleball on for size?

Southern Downs Pickleball Association is hosting an introductory pickleball session and round robin tournament this weekend, which could be the ideal way to try your hand at the novelty sport.

There are limited places available, so pre-book to ensure your place.

WHEN: Saturday, October 10 from 9am to 10.30am

WHERE: WIRAC

COST: $15 per person, includes entry to class and tournament

HIT THE TRACK

Morgan Park Raceway will this weekend play host to the 2020 Pirelli Southern Downs Series and Queensland Road Race Champs RD4 competitions.

Entries for today’s track day have sold out, but racing rounds on Saturday and Sunday both have some tickets available.

Spectator numbers will be limited at this stage.

WHEN: From Thursday, October 8 to Sunday, October 11

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: Entry prices vary

MEDITATION RETREAT

If you’d rather take the chance to relax this weekend, Catherine Elliot Expressive Art and Therapies is holding a mediation day retreat in Warwick.

The program will introduce attendees to simple meditation techniques, allowing them to then develop their own areas of focus.

WHEN: Saturday, October 10 from 10.30am to 4pm

WHERE: Catherine Elliot Expressive Arts and Therapies at 148 Palmerin St

COST: Tickets vary

ESSENTIAL OILS WORKSHOP

Warwick naturopath Essence of My Heart is hosting an essential oils workshop, giving attendees an insight into the most vital scents for their home.

Bookings will be essential.

WHEN: Sunday, October 11 from 3pm to 4pm

WHERE: Essence of My Heart at 75 Fitzroy St

COST: $35 per person