WHAT’S ON: 10 unmissable events in Warwick this weekend
WARWICK’S social calendar is absolutely brimming this weekend, with a number of events up and running.
With everything from sports blockbusters, community fairs, and Warwick’s biggest horse racing event, the Rose City has something for everyone this weekend.
Check out the Daily News’ list below of everything Warwick has to offer this weekend:
WARWICK CREDIT UNION CUP DAY
Warwick’s premier horse race and social event is back this season, with the occasion now celebrating its 160th anniversary.
Even with some coronavirus restrictions in place, punters and patrons alike will be able to catch both on-track action and trackside favourites such as Fashions on the Field.
Pre-booking tickets is essential.
WHEN: Saturday from 11am
WHERE: Allman Park Racecourse on Victoria St
COST: $22 entry
WARWICK UNITED CHURCH SPRING FAIR
The Warwick church group is bringing their annual Spring Fair back, though coronavirus restrictions mean it’s a new twist on the old classic.
Breaking the usual one-day affair into three parts, the first day of the markets will be devoted to “trash ‘n’ treasure” stalls.
WHEN: Saturday from 9am to noon
WHERE: Warwick Uniting Church, 33A Guy St
COST: Free entry, stallholder prices vary
WARWICK DRAGWAY “TEST ‘N’ TUNE”
In the lead-up to the Warwick Dragway’s big meet at the end of the month, the track will be opening up to competitors for a “Drag Challenge Test Day”.
Open to all car makes and models, drivers and their crew will receive a sausage sizzle and refreshments at the end.
While the track will be closed to spectators, Warwick’s motorsport enthusiasts will be able to catch the event through a livestream on YouTube.
WHEN: Saturday from 8am
WHEN: Warwick Dragway, Morgan Park complex
COST: Contact addictive4events@gmail.com for further information
NEW ART EXHIBIT
Warwick artist Jayde Clacy will be opening her first solo exhibition at the Warwick Art Gallery’s Orange Wall Space this weekend.
Previously focusing on fashion and textile work, the homegrown talent’s latest works instead concentrate on watercolour pieces.
WHEN: Open now
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery
COST: Free entry
KART CLUB’S BIG MEET
The Warwick Kart Club is hosting their “4SS Triple Crown” event this weekend, which will bring dozens of riders to the region.
Racers in cadet, junior, and senior classes will be able to take part in the annual event.
WHEN: Sunday, October 11 from 8am to 5pm
WHERE: Warwick Kart Club, 335-7 Sandy Creek Rd
COST: Contact club for entry information
QUIRKY FASHION RETREAT
Warwick accommodation Stacey’s at the Gap will this weekend host the second round of the “Quirky Moo Retreat”, featuring a masterclass from Australian designers Little Mo Designs and Sew Quirky.
Attendees will have the opportunity to work with an unreleased applique and designs bag, along with other fun events such as sewing trivia and a photo booth.
WHEN: Friday to Sunday
WHERE: Stacey’s at the Gap, 9080 Cunningham Highway
COST: Contact organisers for information. info@staceys.com.au
GET STARTED IN NEW SPORT
If you’ve been looking to get into a new social sport, why not try pickleball on for size?
Southern Downs Pickleball Association is hosting an introductory pickleball session and round robin tournament this weekend, which could be the ideal way to try your hand at the novelty sport.
There are limited places available, so pre-book to ensure your place.
WHEN: Saturday, October 10 from 9am to 10.30am
WHERE: WIRAC
COST: $15 per person, includes entry to class and tournament
HIT THE TRACK
Morgan Park Raceway will this weekend play host to the 2020 Pirelli Southern Downs Series and Queensland Road Race Champs RD4 competitions.
Entries for today’s track day have sold out, but racing rounds on Saturday and Sunday both have some tickets available.
Spectator numbers will be limited at this stage.
WHEN: From Thursday, October 8 to Sunday, October 11
WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway
COST: Entry prices vary
MEDITATION RETREAT
If you’d rather take the chance to relax this weekend, Catherine Elliot Expressive Art and Therapies is holding a mediation day retreat in Warwick.
The program will introduce attendees to simple meditation techniques, allowing them to then develop their own areas of focus.
WHEN: Saturday, October 10 from 10.30am to 4pm
WHERE: Catherine Elliot Expressive Arts and Therapies at 148 Palmerin St
COST: Tickets vary
ESSENTIAL OILS WORKSHOP
Warwick naturopath Essence of My Heart is hosting an essential oils workshop, giving attendees an insight into the most vital scents for their home.
Bookings will be essential.
WHEN: Sunday, October 11 from 3pm to 4pm
WHERE: Essence of My Heart at 75 Fitzroy St
COST: $35 per person