WHAT’S ON: 10+ unmissable weekend events

FESTIVE CHEER: The Allora Bush Christmas and Markets event is back again this weekend. Photo: contributed

ROSE City residents are in for a blockbuster weekend with a huge variety of events locked in.

Featuring everything from Christmas markets to live entertainment and a heartfelt community fundraiser, Warwick has at least a dozen reasons for you to get out and about this weekend.

Check out our full roundup below of the events you just can’t miss:

BUSH CHRISTMAS AND MARKETS

Allora’s annual festive event is back again in 2020, promising dozens of stalls from local producers and crafters for any Christmas gift hunters.

The family-friendly markets will also see rides, live entertainment, food stalls, and several other attractions.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 4.30pm – 7.30pm

WHERE: Herbert St, Allora

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary

CRCA RODEO

The Central Rodeo Cowboys Association is holding a rodeo event at the Warwick Showgrounds this weekend.

Friday night’s events will feature the ladies’ barrel race, with Saturday hosting the ladies’ barrel race and rough stock rodeo competitions.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 7pm, Saturday from 10am

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: $20 entry for 16+, $10 for concession

SANDY CREEK CHARITY EVENT

The Sandy Creek Pub is hosting a charity fundraising event in support of the Pratten family involved in last month’s tragic fatal dam crash.

The two-day event will feature the pub’s famous pig races, auctions and raffles, and a number of live entertainment acts, with all proceeds raised going to the family.

WHEN: Saturday, midday – Sunday, 10pm

WHERE: Darling Downs Hotel (aka Sandy Creek Pub), 345 Sandy Creek Rd

COST: $20 entry (children under 16 free)

MERRY MUSTER MARKETS

This joint Buy from the Bush and Merry Muster initiative will see 500 shoppers from the Brisbane region flock to Warwick and Stanthorpe for a day of Christmas gift hunting.

The markets will kick off in Warwick’s Leslie Park early Saturday morning, with the Merry Muster bus later heading for Stanthorpe’s main street.

Both markets will feature dozens of stallholders from across the Southern Downs, stocking everything from handmade art and jewellery to local produce.

WHEN: Saturday, 8.30am – 12.30pm (Warwick), 3pm – 5pm (Stanthorpe)

WHERE: Leslie Park in Warwick, High St and Maryland St in Stanthorpe

COST: Free entry, stallholder costs will vary.

Stallholder Claire Cunningham with Gilgandra (NSW) visitor Valerie Long at the quarterly markets at Glengallan Homestead.

GLENGALLAN SUNFLOWER MARKETS

This Warwick seasonal favourite is back again this weekend, showcasing a number of local stallholders and business owners.

Stocking a wide variety of produce and handcrafted items, the markets could prove a great opportunity to make a start on your Christmas shopping.

WHEN: Sunday, December 6, 8am – 1pm

WHERE: Glengallan Homestead

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKETS

The Warwick Potters’ Association’s Christmas Craft Market will tie in with the Buy from the Bush/Merry Muster event and the hundreds of shoppers it will bring to the region.

Featuring more than 50 Warwick stallholders, the markets will offer a huge variety of handmade and unique Christmas gifts.

WHEN: Saturday, 8.30am – 1.30pm

WHERE: Leslie Park

COST: Free entry, stallholder costs will vary

FINAL MMA COMPETITION

Grow Strong MMA Warwick and Stanthorpe is hosting their final 2020 competition and end of year break-up this weekend.

Whether you’re a past, current, or potential future member of the club, head down to check out the final fights along with grading, presentations, and barbecue.

WHEN: Saturday from 9am

WHERE: Grow Strong MMA Warwick, 14 Albion St

COST: Free entry

PHOTOS FOR SANTA ARRIVAL DAY

If you or your little ones have been holding out for Santa’s arrival, this Rose City Shoppingworld event will bring the wait to an end.

The Santa pop-up photo booth will kick off from midday on Saturday on the veranda at the Coles end of the shopping centre.

Pre-booking will be essential. To purchase tickets, click here.

WHEN: Saturday, December 5, from midday

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld

COST: $15 deposit at pre-booking, price of photo packages will vary.

The Fern Brothers perform on Saturday.

BRINGING BACK LIVE MUSIC

If you’ve been missing live entertainment this year, you’ll want to check out The Fern Brothers’ live performance at the Stockyard Tavern this weekend.

The homegrown Warwick act is best known in the community for their mix of classic hits and new tunes.

WHEN: Saturday, 8pm – 11pm

WHERE: Stockyard Tavern, corner Percy St and Lyons St

COST: Free entry

ST MARK’S FETE

Also looking to take advantage of this weekend’s shopping frenzy, St Mark’s Anglican Church is holding their parish Christmas Fete this weekend.

Their jumble sale will see a number of stalls stocking vintage and antique wares, plants and produce, and more along with live entertainment and food vendors.

WHEN: Saturday, 8am – midday

WHERE: St Mark’s Anglican Church

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary

MURDER MYSTERY NIGHT

Abbey Boutique Hotel, formerly the Abbey of the Roses, is hosting its final “Murder Mystery Night” for 2020 this weekend, with only a few spots left in the fully interactive event.

Guests will be provided with characters and clue cards during the game, along with a three-course meal, three-hour beverage package, and overnight accommodation.

Pre-booking will be essential. Contact Abbey Boutique Hotel on (07) 4661 9777 to inquire.

WHEN: Saturday from 6.30pm

WHERE: Abbey Boutique Hotel, 8 Locke St

COST: $105 per person

Dayl March receiveing his prize from Olens Produce representatives and Darling Downs Harness Racing president Anthony Collins. Photo Deanna Millard / Daily News

HARNESS RACING EVENT

The Warwick Turf Club and Darling Downs Harness Racing Club are bringing the iconic sport back to Allman Park this weekend.

With a jam-packed race card, including the inaugural “Rose and Rodeo Sprint”, the day promises plenty of trackside action for punters and patrons alike.

Pre-booking is essential. Click here to purchase tickets.

WHEN: Sunday, 11am – 6pm

WHERE: Allman Park, Victoria St

COST: $15 per person (children under 18 free).

GLENGALLAN CLEARING SALE

A massive collection of machinery, vehicles and collectibles are up for grabs this weekend at a Glengallan clearing sale, just in time for a Christmas steal.

Between 700 and 800 lots will be available at the sale, with a big crowd of bargain hunters expected.

WHEN: Saturday from 9am

WHERE: 450 Mt Marshall-Clintonvale Road, Glengallan

COST: Free entry