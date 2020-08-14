WHAT’S ON: 5 must see events this weekend in Warwick
FEELING jealous you can’t join in Brisbane residents with their public holiday long weekend?
Don’t go too green with envy because Warwick has its own weekend of blockbuster events.
Check out our list for all the events you need to know about.
The last time the Warwick City band played this year was at the Apple and Grape Festival before coronavirus hit, but now they’re back and gracing the Rose City with their tunes.
They’ll be performing with the Toowoomba Concert Band for double the fun.
WHERE: Leslie Park
WHEN: 1—2.30pm Sunday
COST: Free
This Warwick meet will see more than 20 drivers from across southeast Queensland flock to the area for the long weekend.
For more information, head to www.brisbanejeepclub.com
WHERE: The Springs 4x4 Park
WHEN: Starting at Friday at 8.30am Friday and running until 2pm Sunday
COST: $65 for one night or $105 for two nights
FREEHAND DRAWING WORKSHOP
In the mood to get in touch with your creative side?
Brett A. Jones, a highly accomplished Hervey Bay artist, is teaching curious minds all the tips and tricks to achieve his hyper realistic drawing style.
To register, email karina.devine@sdrc.qld.gov.au. Places not confirmed until payment is made.
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio
WHEN: 10AM — 4.30PM, Saturday and Sunday
COST: $50 for members and $90 for non-members
WELLNESS WORKSHOP
Relax from the week with this 1.5 hour guided deep-peace meditation class.
Featuring breathing techniques to help anxiety and a session where you can make an essential oil emotional support roller blend to take home.
BYO yoga mat or blanket to use during the workshop.
Tickets available here.
WHERE: St Mark’s Hall,
WHEN: 1:30—3 PM, Saturday
COST: $25
FIVE SENSES DEGUSTATION
If you hope to spend this weekend treating yourself to gourmet delights, then this six course dinner with matching wines may be for you.
The dinner will draw upon all five senses around Queensland’s first parliamentary table.
For more information, call 4685 2197.
WHERE: Heritage Estate Wines, 747 Granite Belt Dr
WHEN: 6—9PM Saturday
COST: $170