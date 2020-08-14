WHAT’S ON: 5 must see events this weekend in Warwick

GET CREATIVE: Warwick residents could attend a drawing workshop this week and much more.

FEELING jealous you can’t join in Brisbane residents with their public holiday long weekend?

Don’t go too green with envy because Warwick has its own weekend of blockbuster events.

Check out our list for all the events you need to know about.

CONCERT IN THE PARK

The last time the Warwick City band played this year was at the Apple and Grape Festival before coronavirus hit, but now they’re back and gracing the Rose City with their tunes.

They’ll be performing with the Toowoomba Concert Band for double the fun.

WHERE: Leslie Park

WHEN: 1—2.30pm Sunday

COST: Free

BRISBANE JEEP CLUB MEET

This Warwick meet will see more than 20 drivers from across southeast Queensland flock to the area for the long weekend.

For more information, head to www.brisbanejeepclub.com

WHERE: The Springs 4x4 Park

WHEN: Starting at Friday at 8.30am Friday and running until 2pm Sunday

COST: $65 for one night or $105 for two nights

FREEHAND DRAWING WORKSHOP

In the mood to get in touch with your creative side?

Brett A. Jones, a highly accomplished Hervey Bay artist, is teaching curious minds all the tips and tricks to achieve his hyper realistic drawing style.

To register, email karina.devine@sdrc.qld.gov.au. Places not confirmed until payment is made.

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio

WHEN: 10AM — 4.30PM, Saturday and Sunday

COST: $50 for members and $90 for non-members

WELLNESS WORKSHOP

Relax from the week with this 1.5 hour guided deep-peace meditation class.

Featuring breathing techniques to help anxiety and a session where you can make an essential oil emotional support roller blend to take home.

BYO yoga mat or blanket to use during the workshop.

Tickets available here.

WHERE: St Mark’s Hall,

WHEN: 1:30—3 PM, Saturday

COST: $25

FIVE SENSES DEGUSTATION

If you hope to spend this weekend treating yourself to gourmet delights, then this six course dinner with matching wines may be for you.

The dinner will draw upon all five senses around Queensland’s first parliamentary table.

For more information, call 4685 2197.

WHERE: Heritage Estate Wines, 747 Granite Belt Dr

WHEN: 6—9PM Saturday

COST: $170