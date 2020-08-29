WHAT’S ON: 5 unmissable events this weekend

ON TRACK: Morgan Park Raceway will heat up this weekend with a number of events. Picture: shiftingfocus.com.au

ON TRACK: Morgan Park Raceway will heat up this weekend with a number of events. Picture: shiftingfocus.com.au

WARWICK is showing no signs of slowing down at the end of a jam-packed month, with a number of events and activities booked in this weekend.

From sports bonanzas to artistic endeavours and everything in between, check out the list below to find your perfect fit.

FOOTY FEVER

The Warwick Water Rats are looking to keep their unbroken winning streak going this weekend in their home game against USQ.

The Saturday game will mark Sponsors Day, with additional efforts made to celebrate the Warwick businesses and families whose generosity keeps the club going.

WHEN: Kick off from 3pm, Saturday August 29

WHERE: Risdon Oval, Warwick Rugby Union Club

COST: Free

Loretta Grayson and Karina Devine at the Warwick Art Gallery.

NEW ART EXHIBIT

This weekend, the Warwick Art Gallery is debuting the works of some of the Rose City’s most talented young artists in a new exhibit.

“Insight 3” showcases the works of more than 80 students from Years 9 to 12 at Warwick State High School.

The annual exhibition was premiered last night, and will be shown for several weeks.

WHEN: From 10am, Saturday Aug 29

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery

COST: Free

MOTORSPORTS REV UP

If you’d rather take in some trackside action, Morgan Park Raceway has a blockbuster weekend lined up.

With multiple events lined up across the weekend, the track will see hundreds of racers from across Queensland descend on Warwick to vie for a place on the podium.

Spectators are welcome, though social distancing rules will be enforced.

WHEN: Saturday, August 29 to Sunday, August 30

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: Free entry

Warwick Redbacks co-captain Andrew Bardsley (in possession) hopes to lead his team to victory this weekend.

REDBACKS’ REDEMPTION

After a tough season of setbacks, the Warwick Redbacks are looking to get their road to recovery underway at this weekend’s home game.

The Warwick side will take on the Goondiwindi Hawks, who are currently sitting in second place on the competition ladder.

WHEN: Kick off at 2.30pm, Saturday August 29

WHERE: Warwick Credit Union Oval

COST: Free

GET OUTDOORS

Why not spend your final weekend of winter getting outdoors and taking in the natural beauty Warwick and the wider Southern Downs has to offer?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s latest predictions, this weekend is set to bring clear and sunny weather, perfect for exploring nearby Cunningham’s Gap, any of Warwick’s lovely parks, or even taking a road trip through the region.

You never know where a spontaneous trip could lead you!