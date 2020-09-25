WHAT’S ON: 5 unmissable Warwick events this weekend

WITH warmer weather and school holidays in full swing, Warwick’s events calendar is quickly filling up with a number of cool things to do.

From sports extravaganzas to family-friendly fun, check out the list below of events on this weekend.

COUNTRY HARVEST MARKETS

If you’ve been itching to hit a farmers’ market, the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society’s Country Harvest Markets this weekend could be just the place.

The Sunday morning affair will showcase dozens of produce, craft, and food stalls from the Southern Downs.

Live entertainment will be provided by talented Stanthorpe duo Nine Year Sister.

WHEN: Sunday, September 27 from 10am

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Free entry, stallholders to determine individual costs

Warwick Water Rats men's union team.

WATER RATS’ AFTERPARTY

The Warwick Water Rats may be playing their semi-final away in Toowoomba this weekend, but that won’t stop the team from returning to the Rose City to get the community together.

The club is hosting an “iPod Shuffle Party” at their home grounds on Saturday night, where each guest is invited to submit their song of choice, which will be played throughout the night.

The first song played and last three will win prizes, with other raffles to be drawn throughout the night.

WHEN: Saturday, September 26 from 6.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Water Rats Clubhouse at Risdon Oval

COST: $10 entry/song submission

LONGBOARDING WORKSHOP

After something to keep the kids occupied and learning these holidays? This unique longboarding workshop will get them outside, active, and picking up new skills.

Hosted by Longboard Family Inc. in conjunction with Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, the course will give kids the basic skills to work towards confident skating.

Due to COVID-19, attendees must bring their own helmet, chin pads, and elbow pads.

WHEN: Sunday, September 27 from 3pm – 4.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: TBD

Detail from the 'Interconnection installation' at Warwick Art Gallery.

ART GALLERY EXHIBITS

If you’re after a culture fix this weekend, the Warwick Art Gallery has a number of exhibits showcasing local talent.

Their “Interconnection” exhibit features dozens of pieces from the Warwick Artists Group, with an extra collaborative work celebrating the gallery’s 30th anniversary.

“InSight 3” is comprised of works from Warwick State High School students, displaying a wide variety of concepts, styles, and mediums.

WHEN: Tuesdays – Saturdays, 10am to 4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery

COST: Free entry

NATUROPATHY CLASS

Warwick naturopath Essence of My Heart is hosting a workshop this weekend, dedicated to blending essential oils to create the ideal home environment for babies and toddlers.

The class will cover essential oil blends for immune concerns, easing teething pain, indigestion, and more.

Bookings are essential.

WHEN: Sunday, September 27 from 3pm to 4pm

WHERE: Essence of My Heart studio at 75 Fitzroy St, Warwick

COST: $35 per person