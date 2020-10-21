Menu
Steve Comiskey scores 91 in a runoff to win the Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup campdraft at the Warwick Showgrounds. Photo: contributed
WHAT’S ON: 8 Warwick events you can’t miss this weekend

Jessica Paul
21st Oct 2020 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:29 PM
WARWICK'S social calendar is kicking things off early this week, with a huge number and variety of events going ahead from today onwards.

With everything from a huge campdraft blockbuster, community markets, and sports awards nights, there's certainly something to keep every Rose City resident entertained.

Check out our roundup of this weekend's must-do events!

 

SPRING SOIREE

A newcomer to the town's social scene, The Butterworth Arms has teamed up with Australian vineyard Taylors Wines to bring their Spring Fling event to life.

Attendees will receive a glass of champagne upon arrival, along with nibbles and various samples from Taylors Wines.

Spots are limited, so bookings are essential.

 

WHEN: Thursday, October 22 from 5pm

WHERE: The Butterworth Arms, 145 Victoria St

COST: $30 per person. To book, call 0412 115 595.

 

 

SPOOKY FILM SCREENINGS

Warwick Twin Cinema is getting into the spirit of Halloween this month with their new line-up of spooky films.

Kicking things off this weekend with classics Edward Scissorhands and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the Cinema is encouraging attendees to head down in their best Halloween costume!

For the full program, head to their Facebook page.

 

WHEN: From Friday, October 23 at 7pm (individual showing times vary)

WHERE: Warwick Twin Cinema

COST: Prices may vary

 

 

WARWICK CAMPDRAFT EVENT

The annual rodeo may not be going ahead, but that hasn't stopped the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society from organising a locally focused event to keep the sport alive.

The Warwick Campdraft will showcase 250 competitors from the Rose City and the wider Southern Downs across four drafts.

There will also be several food vendors, along with an open bar and canteen on the day.

 

WHEN: Saturday, October 24 from 6am

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Free entry, vendor prices vary

 

 

Annabel, Jane and Molly Mayall at the Warwick Rodeo Country Craft Markets. Photo: contributed
RODEO COUNTRY CRAFT MARKETS

Run in conjunction with the campdraft event, the Warwick Potters' Association is bringing back their Country Craft Markets.

With more than 150 stallholders from across Queensland and northern NSW coming to sell their wares, the event promises to bring flocks of shoppers from both Warwick and metropolitan areas.

 

WHEN: Saturday, October 24 from 8.30am - 1pm

WHERE: Leslie Park

COST: Free entry, stallholder costs vary

 

 

WATER RATS AWARDS NIGHT

Celebrating their inaugural B-grade premiership win, the Warwick Water Rats will be hosting their 2020 awards night this weekend.

Don your best cocktail attire to the Warwick Golf Club to support on of the town's best 2020 sports success stories.

 

WHEN: Saturday, October 24 from 6.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Golf Club

COST: Free entry

 

 

FREE FITNESS CLASS

Warwick Headspace is teaming up with Kerri at 360 Fitness Habit to celebrate Mental Health Week with a free fitness class.

Open to all ages and occupations, the class promises to be a "unique, free, and fun interactive session".

Places are limited, so booking will be essential.

 

WHEN: Friday, October 23 from 4.30pm - 6.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Senior Citizens Centre

COST: Free - book via email at gaye.hutchinson@rhealth.com.au or call 4661 1999.

 

Grow Strong MMA fight night. Photo: contributed
MMA FIGHT NIGHT

Grow Strong is hosting the third instalment of their Fight Series this weekend, with several competitors lined up to hit the ring.

Bookings will be essential, so make sure you pre-book your tickets here before attending.

 

WHEN: Saturday, October 24 from 4pm to 11pm

WHERE: WIRAC

COST: $60 per person

 

 

MOTORCYCLE RIDE DAY

Morgan Park Raceway is hosting another non-competitive ride day in conjunction with Champion's Ride Days this weekend.

The circuit offers attendees the chance to take on a technical and challenging circuit without the pressure of competition.

Riders must have their own motorbike licence, but bikes and leathers will be available for hire on the day.

 

WHEN: Saturday, October 24 from 8am - 4pm

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: $200 per person. To book tickets, click here.

