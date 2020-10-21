WHAT’S ON: 8 Warwick events you can’t miss this weekend
WARWICK'S social calendar is kicking things off early this week, with a huge number and variety of events going ahead from today onwards.
With everything from a huge campdraft blockbuster, community markets, and sports awards nights, there's certainly something to keep every Rose City resident entertained.
Check out our roundup of this weekend's must-do events!
SPRING SOIREE
A newcomer to the town's social scene, The Butterworth Arms has teamed up with Australian vineyard Taylors Wines to bring their Spring Fling event to life.
Attendees will receive a glass of champagne upon arrival, along with nibbles and various samples from Taylors Wines.
Spots are limited, so bookings are essential.
WHEN: Thursday, October 22 from 5pm
WHERE: The Butterworth Arms, 145 Victoria St
COST: $30 per person. To book, call 0412 115 595.
SPOOKY FILM SCREENINGS
Warwick Twin Cinema is getting into the spirit of Halloween this month with their new line-up of spooky films.
Kicking things off this weekend with classics Edward Scissorhands and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the Cinema is encouraging attendees to head down in their best Halloween costume!
For the full program, head to their Facebook page.
WHEN: From Friday, October 23 at 7pm (individual showing times vary)
WHERE: Warwick Twin Cinema
COST: Prices may vary
WARWICK CAMPDRAFT EVENT
The annual rodeo may not be going ahead, but that hasn't stopped the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society from organising a locally focused event to keep the sport alive.
The Warwick Campdraft will showcase 250 competitors from the Rose City and the wider Southern Downs across four drafts.
There will also be several food vendors, along with an open bar and canteen on the day.
WHEN: Saturday, October 24 from 6am
WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds
COST: Free entry, vendor prices vary
RODEO COUNTRY CRAFT MARKETS
Run in conjunction with the campdraft event, the Warwick Potters' Association is bringing back their Country Craft Markets.
With more than 150 stallholders from across Queensland and northern NSW coming to sell their wares, the event promises to bring flocks of shoppers from both Warwick and metropolitan areas.
WHEN: Saturday, October 24 from 8.30am - 1pm
WHERE: Leslie Park
COST: Free entry, stallholder costs vary
WATER RATS AWARDS NIGHT
Celebrating their inaugural B-grade premiership win, the Warwick Water Rats will be hosting their 2020 awards night this weekend.
Don your best cocktail attire to the Warwick Golf Club to support on of the town's best 2020 sports success stories.
WHEN: Saturday, October 24 from 6.30pm
WHERE: Warwick Golf Club
COST: Free entry
FREE FITNESS CLASS
Warwick Headspace is teaming up with Kerri at 360 Fitness Habit to celebrate Mental Health Week with a free fitness class.
Open to all ages and occupations, the class promises to be a "unique, free, and fun interactive session".
Places are limited, so booking will be essential.
WHEN: Friday, October 23 from 4.30pm - 6.30pm
WHERE: Warwick Senior Citizens Centre
COST: Free - book via email at gaye.hutchinson@rhealth.com.au or call 4661 1999.
MMA FIGHT NIGHT
Grow Strong is hosting the third instalment of their Fight Series this weekend, with several competitors lined up to hit the ring.
Bookings will be essential, so make sure you pre-book your tickets here before attending.
WHEN: Saturday, October 24 from 4pm to 11pm
WHERE: WIRAC
COST: $60 per person
MOTORCYCLE RIDE DAY
Morgan Park Raceway is hosting another non-competitive ride day in conjunction with Champion's Ride Days this weekend.
The circuit offers attendees the chance to take on a technical and challenging circuit without the pressure of competition.
Riders must have their own motorbike licence, but bikes and leathers will be available for hire on the day.
WHEN: Saturday, October 24 from 8am - 4pm
WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway
COST: $200 per person. To book tickets, click here.