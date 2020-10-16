WHAT’S ON: 9 Warwick events you can’t miss this weekend

ON TRACK: Morgan Park Raceway’s event is one of several unmissable occasions in Warwick this weekend. Photo: Andrew Jones

ON TRACK: Morgan Park Raceway’s event is one of several unmissable occasions in Warwick this weekend. Photo: Andrew Jones

WARWICK’S events calendar is filling up fast this weekend, with plenty of reasons to get out and about in the community.

From sporting days out to inaugural arts events and more, there’s something for every Rose City resident this weekend.

Check out the list below to see what’s on!

BOOTCAMP FOR MENTAL HEALTH

Hybrid Strength N Fitness is inviting the Warwick community to an outdoor bootcamp this weekend, with a special focus on raising awareness for mental health.

The first hour will be devoted to the fitness session with a morning tea to follow.

All funds raised on the day will be donated to Beyond Blue.

WHEN: Saturday, October 17 from 7am to 9.30am

WHERE: Hybrid Strength N Fitness at 3 McEvoy St

COST: $10 per person. To book tickets, click here.

MORGAN PARK RIDE DAY

Warwick’s motorsports hub is hosting another of Champion’s Ride Days this weekend, offering riders at all levels the chance to hit the track in a non-competitive field.

All attendees must have a motorbike licence prior to the event, though bikes and leathers will be available for hire on the day.

WHEN: Saturday, October 17 from 8am to 4pm

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: $200 per person – click here to book.

CCART MAP / Photo: Warwick Art Gallery

WARWICK ARTISTS’ EVENT

The inaugural Condamine Country Art and Craft Trail is kicking off this weekend, with a dozen artists ready to turn the Warwick region into an artistic haven.

Working in tandem with GBART, the trail is Warwick’s own interactive tourist map of studios and galleries, showcasing painters, candle makers, mosaic artists, and more.

For more information on individual artists and booking a workshop, click here.

WHEN: October 17 and 18

WHERE: Multiple locations across Warwick, Killarney, and Allora

COST: Prices may vary

SPRING ART AND CRAFT EXPO

Rose City Warwick Probus Club is running their annual Spring Art and Craft Expo this weekend at the Churches of Christ centre.

The markets will feature the work of several homegrown artists, along with live demonstrations, a landscape art competition, and local food stalls.

WHEN: Saturday, October 17 from 9am to 4pm

WHERE: Warwick Churches of Christ at 223 Dragon St

COST: Free entry, stall prices may vary

COMMUNITY SPORTS BONANZA

Warwick’s summer of cricket is well and truly underway, with plenty of on-field action going ahead this weekend.

You’ll be able to catch a number of men’s and junior matches across the town, with a tight leaderboard meaning every team will be hunting for a win.

WHEN: Saturday, October 17 to Sunday, October 18

WHERE: Slade Park or Allora Cricket Club

COST: Free

LADIES’ CONFERENCE

Warwick Baptist Church is doing it for the girls this weekend with their annual Ladies Conference, with all funds raised to go towards the Ordinary Heroes for Om Project Freedom.

Attendees can attend in-person with a morning tea and lunch included, or participate online.

For more information, contact Lydia Corcoran on 0427 516 045.

WHEN: Saturday, October 17 from 9am to 3pm

WHERE: Warwick Baptist Church at 50 Guy St

COST: $30 for in-person attendees or $10 for the livestream. To register, click here.

Allison Payne and May Morris check the stalls for some treasures. Photo: Tessa Flemming

UNITING CHURCH’S SPRING MARKETS

The second instalment of the Warwick Uniting Church’s Spring Markets is on this weekend, featuring plant and craft stalls from local producers.

A number of food stalls and other organisations such as Southern Downs ARK will also be setting up camp for the day.

WHEN: Saturday, October 17 from 9am to 12pm

WHERE: Warwick Uniting Church at 33A Guy St

COST: Free entry, though stall prices may vary.

NATUROPATHY WORKSHOP

If you’re looking to relax this weekend, Essence of My Heart in Warwick is holding a workshop this weekend to help restore emotional balance.

The class aims to help attendees alleviate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and mood swings with natural remedies.

Bookings are essential.

WHEN: Sunday, October 18 from 3pm to 4pm

WHERE: Essence of My Heart at 75 Fitzroy St

COST: $35 per person. To book tickets, click here.

SOY CANDLE WORKSHOP

Warwick studio Whimsical Creations and Designs is hosting a soy candle workshop this weekend, ideal for those looking to start a new creative hobby.

Attendees will finish the workshop with their own soy wax candle in a 500g marble jar.

Bookings are essential.

WHEN: Sunday, October 18 from 10am

WHERE: Whimsical Creations and Designs Studio

COST: Contact Whimsical Creations and Designs via their Facebook page for ticket information.