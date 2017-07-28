23°
News

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Friday

28th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
GOOD TIMES: Fill in the day with great food and upbeat tunes.
GOOD TIMES: Fill in the day with great food and upbeat tunes. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ENJOY some great food while listening to upbeat tunes at the festival today.

Admire some handiwork from potters between meals, or pick up a new skill at a workshop.

Meandering jazz breakfast

WHAT: Hosted by the Groovy Grannies and featuring the Blue Violets, the breakfast is a fundraiser for St Andrew's Hospital Cancer Centre "ROC” Toowoomba

WHEN: 7am-8.30am

WHERE: Warwick Gardens Galore, 21 Albion St

COST: $25 per person

BOOK: Registration is essential, purchase tickets from Gardens Galore

Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop

WHAT: Hair-pin crochet workshop and a store full of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, hair-pin crochet workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Bling ring workshop

WHAT: Leah Kelly will use bead embroidery techniques to create a statement ring

WHEN: 10am-2pm

WHERE: Artisan Absolute pop-up shop, 143 Palmerin St, Warwick

Mudtastic Meanderings exhibition

WHAT: Admire pieces created by Warwick potters and enjoy views over the city

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick

History tour

WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: Gold coin donation

Mal Woods at Cherrabah Resort

WHAT: Jazz evening featuring renowned artist Mal Woods with three-course winter menu. A free courtesy bus is available from Warwick Art Gallery car park

WHEN: 5.30pm-10pm

WHERE: Cherrabah Homestead Resort, 1 Keoghs Rd, Elbow Valley via Warwick

COST: $90 per person

BOOK: Tickets can be pre-purchased or bought at the door, phone 46679177

Soup, stew and sweets

WHAT: A hearty meal with jazz from the Blue Violets

WHEN: 6pm-10pm

WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St, Warwick

COST: $55 per person

BOOK: Registration is essential, phone 46611110

Let the Good Times Roll

WHAT: Two-course meal with entertainment from the Black Velvet Quartet

WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm

WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St, Warwick

COST: $60 per person

BOOK: Registration is essential, phone 0409054939

Tree Jumper Exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jumpers and jazz 2017 jumpers and jazz festival jumpers and jazz in july warwick art gallery whatson

Rummage the day away

Rummage the day away

Another Jumpers and Jazz event that continues to surge in popularity is the Suitcase Rummage.

How every job in Australia is going to change

The future of work: how your job will change by 2030

FOUND: Warwick lotto winners

Warwick's mystery lotto winners have been found.

Stop the press. Warwick's newest Lotto winners have been found.

Booze on the brain

BREWING: Research indicates a cold one can assist memory.

Study finds alcohol consumption can improve your memory.

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Allora Cup and craft market is next Warwick race meeting

RACING: Real Favulous wins a previous Railway Hotel Allora Cup.

Warwick Turf Club going a bit crafty

This weekend is crunch time for the Cowboys

Warwick Cowboys A-grade five-eighth Brad Morrish.

Win or miss finals is scenario for A and reserve grades

Golf club joins in the spirit of Jumpers and Jazz

J AND J: Judy Lester, Janet Davis, Patricia Eastwell and Helen Olsen after decorating the tree outside Warwick Golf Club.

Rug up your buggy or cart and head to golf

The Block's family home rescue mission

RENO show's new concept – relocating and restoring crumbling heritage homes – proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

Love The Bachelor and a feminist? Sorry, you can't be both

These 22 women trying to win Matty's heart... but at what cost? (Pic: Channel 10)

Tans will be sprayed. Roses will be distributed. Tears will be shed.

George RR Martin: Sixth book won't be out this year

Emilia Clarke returns as Daenerys Targaryen in the seventh season of Game of Thrones, which premieres only on Foxtel on July 17.

“I am still working on it, I am still months away..."

Mum spotted on Google Earth 18 months after death

A woman has spotted her mother on Google Earth - she died in 2015

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie War for the Planet of the Apes.

AN ACTION franchise comes to its epic conclusion.

The Bachelor: Will farting be the key to Matty J's heart?

I don’t know what emotion this is.

MATTY J’s return as The Bachelor was sullied on the first night.

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Great Value Inspect Today

7 Hope Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $175,000

This tidy 2 bedroom plus sleepout timber home with eat in kitchen/dining, separate lounge and front sunroom. Wood heater, r/c airconditioning, solar power, garden...

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town