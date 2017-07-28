What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Friday

ENJOY some great food while listening to upbeat tunes at the festival today.
Admire some handiwork from potters between meals, or pick up a new skill at a workshop.
Meandering jazz breakfast
WHAT: Hosted by the Groovy Grannies and featuring the Blue Violets, the breakfast is a fundraiser for St Andrew's Hospital Cancer Centre "ROC” Toowoomba
WHEN: 7am-8.30am
WHERE: Warwick Gardens Galore, 21 Albion St
COST: $25 per person
BOOK: Registration is essential, purchase tickets from Gardens Galore
Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop
WHAT: Hair-pin crochet workshop and a store full of crafty goodies
WHEN: 9am-4pm, hair-pin crochet workshop 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
Bling ring workshop
WHAT: Leah Kelly will use bead embroidery techniques to create a statement ring
WHEN: 10am-2pm
WHERE: Artisan Absolute pop-up shop, 143 Palmerin St, Warwick
Mudtastic Meanderings exhibition
WHAT: Admire pieces created by Warwick potters and enjoy views over the city
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick
History tour
WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: Gold coin donation
Mal Woods at Cherrabah Resort
WHAT: Jazz evening featuring renowned artist Mal Woods with three-course winter menu. A free courtesy bus is available from Warwick Art Gallery car park
WHEN: 5.30pm-10pm
WHERE: Cherrabah Homestead Resort, 1 Keoghs Rd, Elbow Valley via Warwick
COST: $90 per person
BOOK: Tickets can be pre-purchased or bought at the door, phone 46679177
Soup, stew and sweets
WHAT: A hearty meal with jazz from the Blue Violets
WHEN: 6pm-10pm
WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St, Warwick
COST: $55 per person
BOOK: Registration is essential, phone 46611110
Let the Good Times Roll
WHAT: Two-course meal with entertainment from the Black Velvet Quartet
WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm
WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St, Warwick
COST: $60 per person
BOOK: Registration is essential, phone 0409054939
Tree Jumper Exhibition
WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'
WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30
WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall
COST: Free
Travelling Ravellers
WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.