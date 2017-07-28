What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Friday

GOOD TIMES: Fill in the day with great food and upbeat tunes.

ENJOY some great food while listening to upbeat tunes at the festival today.

Admire some handiwork from potters between meals, or pick up a new skill at a workshop.

Meandering jazz breakfast

WHAT: Hosted by the Groovy Grannies and featuring the Blue Violets, the breakfast is a fundraiser for St Andrew's Hospital Cancer Centre "ROC” Toowoomba

WHEN: 7am-8.30am

WHERE: Warwick Gardens Galore, 21 Albion St

COST: $25 per person

BOOK: Registration is essential, purchase tickets from Gardens Galore

Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop

WHAT: Hair-pin crochet workshop and a store full of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, hair-pin crochet workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Bling ring workshop

WHAT: Leah Kelly will use bead embroidery techniques to create a statement ring

WHEN: 10am-2pm

WHERE: Artisan Absolute pop-up shop, 143 Palmerin St, Warwick

Mudtastic Meanderings exhibition

WHAT: Admire pieces created by Warwick potters and enjoy views over the city

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick

History tour

WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: Gold coin donation

Mal Woods at Cherrabah Resort

WHAT: Jazz evening featuring renowned artist Mal Woods with three-course winter menu. A free courtesy bus is available from Warwick Art Gallery car park

WHEN: 5.30pm-10pm

WHERE: Cherrabah Homestead Resort, 1 Keoghs Rd, Elbow Valley via Warwick

COST: $90 per person

BOOK: Tickets can be pre-purchased or bought at the door, phone 46679177

Soup, stew and sweets

WHAT: A hearty meal with jazz from the Blue Violets

WHEN: 6pm-10pm

WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St, Warwick

COST: $55 per person

BOOK: Registration is essential, phone 46611110

Let the Good Times Roll

WHAT: Two-course meal with entertainment from the Black Velvet Quartet

WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm

WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St, Warwick

COST: $60 per person

BOOK: Registration is essential, phone 0409054939

Tree Jumper Exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.