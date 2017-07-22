What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Saturday

THE first weekend of Jumpers and Jazz is in full swing.
Pick up some new skills at a crafty workshop or sit back, relax and listen to some talented jazz artists around town today.
Knitted socks workshop
WHAT: Two-part workshop with Derrin Berry where attendees will learn how to knit socks over two days
WHEN: 9am-noon
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St
COST: $80 plus materials
BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434
Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop
WHAT: Felted necklace workshop and a store full of crafty goodies
WHEN: 9am-4pm, felted necklace workshop 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
Jazz @ the Gallery
WHAT: Recline on an outdoor lounge to listen to jazz and wander through artisan market stalls. The winner of the tree jumper competition will also be announced
WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: FREE
Art@st.mark's
WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe
WHEN: 9.30am-5pm
WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St
COST: Free
Artist talk
WHAT: Yarnbombing coordinator Loretta Grayson shares insights on the process of creating the Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing creations
WHEN: 10am-11am
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
Steam train trip
WHAT: Take a ride on the Southern Downs Steam Railway from Warwick to Hendon
WHEN: 10am-11:30am and 2pm-3:30pm
WHERE: Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St opposite Haidley's Bus Depot
COST: Adults $25, children aged 5-14 $12.50, children under 5 are free
BOOK: Tickets need to be pre-purchased and can be bought from the station.
Woodturning demonstration
WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will show attendees how a piece of wood can be crafted into something special
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St
COST: $2 at the door
Leather and lace art and craft show
WHAT: A showcase of local artists at the historic Mt Colliery QCWA Hall
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Mt Colliery CWA Hall, Bakers Rd, just off the Cedar Route near Killarney
COST: Gold coin donation upon entry
Extreme knitting workshop
WHAT: Three hour workshop with Jacqui Fink where participants will learn how to knit with her larger-than-life yarn
WHEN: 1pm-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St
COST: $40 plus materials
BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434
Guided tree jumper tour
WHAT: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine will lead a walk around the town to look at tree jumpers
WHEN: 2pm-3pm
WHERE: Meet at Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Gold coin donation
Goomburra Town Hall high tea
WHAT: A jazz band will play tunes while guests are served sandwiches, scones, cakes and other sweet treats
WHEN: 2pm-4pm
WHERE: Goomburra Town Hall, 17 Inverramsay Rd, Goomburra
COST: $25 per person
BOOK: Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased by calling 46666050
Killarney bonfire night
WHAT: An evening of entertainment with fire drums, fireworks, a bonfire, food stalls and music
WHEN: 4pm-9.30pm
WHERE: Killarney Rec Club, Willow St, Killarney
COST: Adults $10, family $20 and children under 16 are free
BOOK: Tickets are available at the gate
Killarney bonfire fire totem workshop
WHAT: Sculptor Paul Stumkat will run a workshop to demonstrate how to carve fire totems, which can be burnt on the night or taken home
WHEN: 9am-1pm
WHERE: Killarney Rec Club, Willow St, Killarney
COST: $120 per person, wood included
Creole-inspired banquet
WHAT: Enjoy a hearty meal while listening to jazz from Freud Squad
WHEN: 6pm-10pm
WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St
COST: $69 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential by calling 46611110
Christmas in July
WHAT: Three-course dinner at a country manor house with a 4hr beverage package, secret Santa and Christmas trivia
WHEN: 6pm-10.30pm
WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St
COST: Adults $76.50, children aged 2-5 $28, children aged 6-11 $42, children aged 12-17 $58
BOOK: Reservations are essential by calling 46619777
Rupert's supper club
WHAT: Three-course dinner served throughout an evening inspired by supper clubs and jazz greats with a show by Body and Soul
WHEN: 6pm-late
WHERE: Rupert's Bar and Grill, 91 Wood St
COST: $75 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made through the reception.
The Joint is Jumpin' Jazz Dinner
WHAT: Two-course dinner and a show by Black Velvet Quartet with Muso Jam
WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm
WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St
COST: $60 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling 0409054939
Tree jumper exhibition
WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'
WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30
WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall
COST: Free
Travelling Ravellers
WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.