What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Saturday

BUSY: Go on a guided tour of the tree jumpers or catch some jazz at the gallery today.

THE first weekend of Jumpers and Jazz is in full swing.

Pick up some new skills at a crafty workshop or sit back, relax and listen to some talented jazz artists around town today.

Knitted socks workshop

WHAT: Two-part workshop with Derrin Berry where attendees will learn how to knit socks over two days

WHEN: 9am-noon

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St

COST: $80 plus materials

BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434

Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop

WHAT: Felted necklace workshop and a store full of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, felted necklace workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Jazz @ the Gallery

WHAT: Recline on an outdoor lounge to listen to jazz and wander through artisan market stalls. The winner of the tree jumper competition will also be announced

WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: FREE

Art@st.mark's

WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe

WHEN: 9.30am-5pm

WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St

COST: Free

Artist talk

WHAT: Yarnbombing coordinator Loretta Grayson shares insights on the process of creating the Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing creations

WHEN: 10am-11am

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

Steam train trip

WHAT: Take a ride on the Southern Downs Steam Railway from Warwick to Hendon

WHEN: 10am-11:30am and 2pm-3:30pm

WHERE: Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St opposite Haidley's Bus Depot

COST: Adults $25, children aged 5-14 $12.50, children under 5 are free

BOOK: Tickets need to be pre-purchased and can be bought from the station.

Woodturning demonstration

WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will show attendees how a piece of wood can be crafted into something special

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St

COST: $2 at the door

Leather and lace art and craft show

WHAT: A showcase of local artists at the historic Mt Colliery QCWA Hall

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Mt Colliery CWA Hall, Bakers Rd, just off the Cedar Route near Killarney

COST: Gold coin donation upon entry

Extreme knitting workshop

WHAT: Three hour workshop with Jacqui Fink where participants will learn how to knit with her larger-than-life yarn

WHEN: 1pm-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St

COST: $40 plus materials

BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434

Guided tree jumper tour

WHAT: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine will lead a walk around the town to look at tree jumpers

WHEN: 2pm-3pm

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Gold coin donation

Goomburra Town Hall high tea

WHAT: A jazz band will play tunes while guests are served sandwiches, scones, cakes and other sweet treats

WHEN: 2pm-4pm

WHERE: Goomburra Town Hall, 17 Inverramsay Rd, Goomburra

COST: $25 per person

BOOK: Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased by calling 46666050

Killarney bonfire night

WHAT: An evening of entertainment with fire drums, fireworks, a bonfire, food stalls and music

WHEN: 4pm-9.30pm

WHERE: Killarney Rec Club, Willow St, Killarney

COST: Adults $10, family $20 and children under 16 are free

BOOK: Tickets are available at the gate

Killarney bonfire fire totem workshop

WHAT: Sculptor Paul Stumkat will run a workshop to demonstrate how to carve fire totems, which can be burnt on the night or taken home

WHEN: 9am-1pm

WHERE: Killarney Rec Club, Willow St, Killarney

COST: $120 per person, wood included

Creole-inspired banquet

WHAT: Enjoy a hearty meal while listening to jazz from Freud Squad

WHEN: 6pm-10pm

WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St

COST: $69 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential by calling 46611110

Christmas in July

WHAT: Three-course dinner at a country manor house with a 4hr beverage package, secret Santa and Christmas trivia

WHEN: 6pm-10.30pm

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St

COST: Adults $76.50, children aged 2-5 $28, children aged 6-11 $42, children aged 12-17 $58

BOOK: Reservations are essential by calling 46619777

Rupert's supper club

WHAT: Three-course dinner served throughout an evening inspired by supper clubs and jazz greats with a show by Body and Soul

WHEN: 6pm-late

WHERE: Rupert's Bar and Grill, 91 Wood St

COST: $75 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made through the reception.

The Joint is Jumpin' Jazz Dinner

WHAT: Two-course dinner and a show by Black Velvet Quartet with Muso Jam

WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm

WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St

COST: $60 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling 0409054939

Tree jumper exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.