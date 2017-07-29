What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Saturday

FULL DAY: Enjoy food, craft and great jazz entertainment in town today.

A FULL day of festival fun lies ahead in town today.

Pick up some local produce and quirky knick knacks throughout the day, then feast on delicious fare while listening to smooth jazz tunes.

Seasonal Feast

WHAT: A market featuring street food, regional produce, artisan wares, live music and a great atmosphere

WHEN: 9am-2pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery courtyard, 49 Albion St, Warwick

COST: Free to attend, but bring money for street food and other goodies

Suitcase Rummage

WHAT: Laneways around Warwick Town Hall will be filled with stalls featuring handcrafted and recycled treasures

WHEN: 9.30am-3pm

WHERE: Palmerin St laneways around Warwick Town Hall

COST: Free to attend, but bring money for purchasing wares

Jazz lounge

WHAT: At the Warwick Chamber of Commerce Saturday Jazz Lounge enjoy live jazz inside Warwick Town Hall with wine and cheese plates available

WHEN: 9.30am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: $5 per person cash only, children under 6 free. Pay once to come and go throughout the day

Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop

WHAT: Spinning workshop and a store full of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, spinning workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Artist talk

WHAT: Yarnbombing coordinator Loretta Grayson will share insights on creating the Warwick Art Gallery yarn bombing projects

WHEN: 10am-11am

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St, Warwick

Train trip

WHAT: Ride on the Southern Downs Steam Railway from Warwick to Hendon

WHEN: 10am-11.30am and 2pm-3.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St (opposite Haidley's Bus Depot)

COST: Adults $25, children 5-14 half price, children under 5 free

BOOK: Tickets need to be pre-purchased, some are available at the station. Phone 46619788

Bling ring workshop

WHAT: Leah Kelly will use bead embroidery techniques to create a statement ring

WHEN: 10am-2pm

WHERE: Artisan Absolute pop-up shop, 143 Palmerin St, Warwick

Mudtastic Meanderings exhibition

WHAT: Admire pieces created by Warwick potters and enjoy views over the city

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick

History tour

WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: Gold coin donation

Guided tree jumper tour

WHAT: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine will lead a walk around the town to look at tree jumpers

WHEN: Noon-1pm

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Gold coin donation

Christmas in July

WHAT: Three-course dinner at a country manor house with a 4hr beverage package, secret Santa and Christmas trivia

WHEN: 6pm-10.30pm

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St

COST: Adults $76.50, children aged 2-5 $28, children aged 6-11 $42, children aged 12-17 $58

BOOK: Reservations are essential by calling 46619777

Rupert's supper club

WHAT: Three-course dinner served throughout an evening inspired by supper clubs and jazz greats with a show by Body and Soul

WHEN: 6pm-late

WHERE: Rupert's Bar and Grill, 91 Wood St

COST: $75 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made through the reception.

Soup, stew and sweets

WHAT: A hearty meal with jazz from Freud Squad

WHEN: 6pm-10pm

WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St, Warwick

COST: $58 per person

BOOK: Registration is essential, phone 46611110

Sing and swing

WHAT: An affordable family-friendly concert for the young and young-at-heart, featuring jazz, secular and Christian music

WHEN: 6.30pm-8.30pm

WHERE: The Salvation Army, 25 Guy St, Warwick

COST: Gold coin donation

Tree Jumper Exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.