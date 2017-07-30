25°
News

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Sunday

Elyse Wurm | 30th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
LAST DAY: Enjoy jazz in the park and peruse market stalls to round out the festival.
LAST DAY: Enjoy jazz in the park and peruse market stalls to round out the festival. Leanne Ryan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S the grand finale of the festival for this year.

Spend the day relaxing in the park while listening to some jazz tunes or learn a few new facts about the history of Warwick.

Picnic in the park

WHAT: Listen to jazz while basking in the sunshine

WHEN: 8.30am-3pm

WHERE: Leslie Park, corner of Fitzroy St and Palmerin St, Warwick

COST: Free

Winter craft market

WHAT: Peruse stalls with fine craft wares and food, including apple strudel from Lucille's Kitchen

WHEN: 9am-4pm

WHERE: Leslie Park, corner of Fitzroy St and Palmerin St, Warwick

COST: Free, but bring money to buy goodies

Mudtastic Meanderings exhibition

WHAT: Admire pieces created by Warwick potters and enjoy views over the city

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick

History tour

WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: Gold coin donation

Guided tour of Abbey of the Roses

WHAT: Embark on a trip down memory lane with 'Lord of the Manor' of Abbey of the Roses, who will share the past history of the abbey and Warwick area

WHEN: Noon

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick

COST: $10 per person

BOOK: Tickets must be pre-purchased, phone 46619777

Tree Jumper Exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jumpers and jazz jumpers and jazz 2017 jumpers and jazz festival jumpers and jazz in july picnic in the park whatson

A couple of 'meandering mushrooms'

A couple of 'meandering mushrooms'

Jumpers and Jazz offered the perfect excuse to parade some impressive hats in public

Dancers light up floor at jazz lounge

HAPPY FEET: Bill Ensor and Anitta Saunders from Toowoomba did an impromptu performance of the lindy hop at the Saturday Jazz Lounge.

Live music entertains a crowd of hundreds at Warwick Town Hall

Grass fire near Warwick train station

CALL OUT: A Warwick fire crew extinguished a grass fire new Warwick train station this afternoon.

Fire crew attends scene where a patch of vegetation had caught fire

Rummaging for treasures

COLOURFUL CRAFT: Tobey Pullen nestled in her stall at the Suitcase Rummage beside Warwick Town Hall.

Suitcases are open for inspection around Warwick Town Hall today

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Prized pottery on show

PROUD: Warwick Potters' Association president Rob Cullen and Ray Tainton are eager to show their finest pieces at the Mudtastic Meanderings Clay Art Exhibition.

Modern creativity is incorporated to a centuries-old art form

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Saturday

Tree jumper artwork in the Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival 2017.Photo Leanne Ryan / Warwick Daily News

Wander around market stalls and take in jazz tunes at town hall

Regional athletics will be in Warwick

RECORD: Warwick High student Halle Ross broke a record last year at Warwick All Schools Athletics.

Hamilton Oval chosen as venue for regional athletics

What's on the small screen this week

FROM reno to backstabbing and jaw-dropping transformations, a raft of new reality shows hit our screens.

The Bachelor contestant defends topless performer past

The past lives of The Bachelor stars Leah and Simone have emerged.

The 24-year-old blonde has now defended her past

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

Apple's latest iPad Pro offers plenty of creativity for both work and play.

ProMotion technology provides for super smooth scrolling

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Great Value Inspect Today

7 Hope Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $175,000

This tidy 2 bedroom plus sleepout timber home with eat in kitchen/dining, separate lounge and front sunroom. Wood heater, r/c airconditioning, solar power, garden...

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

Couple told to trim 6m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter