What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Sunday

LAST DAY: Enjoy jazz in the park and peruse market stalls to round out the festival.

IT'S the grand finale of the festival for this year.

Spend the day relaxing in the park while listening to some jazz tunes or learn a few new facts about the history of Warwick.

Picnic in the park

WHAT: Listen to jazz while basking in the sunshine

WHEN: 8.30am-3pm

WHERE: Leslie Park, corner of Fitzroy St and Palmerin St, Warwick

COST: Free

Winter craft market

WHAT: Peruse stalls with fine craft wares and food, including apple strudel from Lucille's Kitchen

WHEN: 9am-4pm

WHERE: Leslie Park, corner of Fitzroy St and Palmerin St, Warwick

COST: Free, but bring money to buy goodies

Mudtastic Meanderings exhibition

WHAT: Admire pieces created by Warwick potters and enjoy views over the city

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick

History tour

WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: Gold coin donation

Guided tour of Abbey of the Roses

WHAT: Embark on a trip down memory lane with 'Lord of the Manor' of Abbey of the Roses, who will share the past history of the abbey and Warwick area

WHEN: Noon

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick

COST: $10 per person

BOOK: Tickets must be pre-purchased, phone 46619777

Tree Jumper Exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.