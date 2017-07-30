What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Sunday

IT'S the grand finale of the festival for this year.
Spend the day relaxing in the park while listening to some jazz tunes or learn a few new facts about the history of Warwick.
Picnic in the park
WHAT: Listen to jazz while basking in the sunshine
WHEN: 8.30am-3pm
WHERE: Leslie Park, corner of Fitzroy St and Palmerin St, Warwick
COST: Free
Winter craft market
WHAT: Peruse stalls with fine craft wares and food, including apple strudel from Lucille's Kitchen
WHEN: 9am-4pm
WHERE: Leslie Park, corner of Fitzroy St and Palmerin St, Warwick
COST: Free, but bring money to buy goodies
Mudtastic Meanderings exhibition
WHAT: Admire pieces created by Warwick potters and enjoy views over the city
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick
History tour
WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: Gold coin donation
Guided tour of Abbey of the Roses
WHAT: Embark on a trip down memory lane with 'Lord of the Manor' of Abbey of the Roses, who will share the past history of the abbey and Warwick area
WHEN: Noon
WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick
COST: $10 per person
BOOK: Tickets must be pre-purchased, phone 46619777
Tree Jumper Exhibition
WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'
WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30
WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall
COST: Free
Travelling Ravellers
WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.