What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Thursday

DIG out a colourful scarf and try your hand at bowls today, then gear up for a cosy night of jazz entertainment and delicious soup at the popular Hot Pots Soup Night.
Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop
WHAT: Weave It squares workshop and a store full of crafty goodies
WHEN: 9am-4pm, Weave It squares workshop 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
Winter Gardening Extravaganza
WHAT: Garden expo with hundreds of plants, organic products, professional advice and artwork. Devonshire tea will also be on offer as well as hot soup with crusty bread
WHEN: 9am-4pm
WHERE: St Mary's Hall, Wood St, Warwick
COST: $3 entry, children free
Guided tree jumper tour
WHAT: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine will lead a walk around the town to look at tree jumpers
WHEN: 10am-11am
WHERE: Meet at Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Gold coin donation
History tour
WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: Gold coin donation
Bowls day
WHAT: The Cool Scarves Silly Socks Fun Bowls Day is designed for people of all skill levels, with a raffle, vouchers and prizes on offer. Participants can play in one or both sessions
WHEN: 10am-12.30pm and 12:30pm-4pm
WHERE: Southern Cross Bowls Club, Palmerin St
COST: $20 at the door, includes sausage sizzle, morning and afternoon tea
Hot Pots Soup Night
WHAT: Purchase a pottery soup bowl made by a Warwick potter and enjoy a hot serving of soup. The Mudtastic Meanderings Clay Art Exhibition will also be open for perusal. The Blue Violets will be playing jazz live
WHEN: 5pm-9pm
WHERE: Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick
COST: $15 per bowl
Mini markets
WHAT: Stalls will be set up in Rose City Shoppingworld selling a range of wares including handmade earrings, handmade glass beads and kid's hair accessories
WHEN: From 9am
WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld, outside Woolworths
COST: Free to attend, but bring money to buy goodies
Tree Jumper Exhibition
WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'
WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30
WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall
COST: Free
Travelling Ravellers
WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.