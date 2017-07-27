What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Thursday

MIXED BAG: Play some bowls and then join the potters for soup at the festival today.

DIG out a colourful scarf and try your hand at bowls today, then gear up for a cosy night of jazz entertainment and delicious soup at the popular Hot Pots Soup Night.

Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop

WHAT: Weave It squares workshop and a store full of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, Weave It squares workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Winter Gardening Extravaganza

WHAT: Garden expo with hundreds of plants, organic products, professional advice and artwork. Devonshire tea will also be on offer as well as hot soup with crusty bread

WHEN: 9am-4pm

WHERE: St Mary's Hall, Wood St, Warwick

COST: $3 entry, children free

Guided tree jumper tour

WHAT: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine will lead a walk around the town to look at tree jumpers

WHEN: 10am-11am

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Gold coin donation

History tour

WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: Gold coin donation

Bowls day

WHAT: The Cool Scarves Silly Socks Fun Bowls Day is designed for people of all skill levels, with a raffle, vouchers and prizes on offer. Participants can play in one or both sessions

WHEN: 10am-12.30pm and 12:30pm-4pm

WHERE: Southern Cross Bowls Club, Palmerin St

COST: $20 at the door, includes sausage sizzle, morning and afternoon tea

Hot Pots Soup Night

WHAT: Purchase a pottery soup bowl made by a Warwick potter and enjoy a hot serving of soup. The Mudtastic Meanderings Clay Art Exhibition will also be open for perusal. The Blue Violets will be playing jazz live

WHEN: 5pm-9pm

WHERE: Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick

COST: $15 per bowl

Mini markets

WHAT: Stalls will be set up in Rose City Shoppingworld selling a range of wares including handmade earrings, handmade glass beads and kid's hair accessories

WHEN: From 9am

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld, outside Woolworths

COST: Free to attend, but bring money to buy goodies

Tree Jumper Exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.