What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Tuesday

Elyse Wurm | 25th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
LEARN CRAFT: There are plenty of workshops happening around town today.
See the final touches be painted onto a large-scale masterpiece outside Warwick Art Gallery today.

Then try a bit of hands-on craft action with an array of workshops suitable for any kind of interest, from those who love a good tea cosy to anyone interested in crochet.

First Coat satellite mural

WHAT: Toowoomba travelling public art initiative First Coat will be creating a larger-than-life mural outside Warwick Art Gallery

WHEN: 9am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

Fabric chook tea cosy workshop

WHAT: Day one of a two-day workshop with Penny Eamer, a past winner of the world tea cosy championships. The workshop will offer tips for creating fabric sculptures and guide participants through creating their own chicken

WHEN: 9am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: $160, plus materials

BOOK: Phone 46610434

Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop

WHAT: Broomstick crochet workshop and a store full of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, broomstick crochet workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Granny squares workshop

WHAT: Susan Skilton will run a workshop to demonstrate how to turn granny squares into a beanie or slippers.

WHEN: 9am for morning tea, workshop runs 9.30am-noon

WHERE: Killarney Art Gallery, 7 Willow St, Killarney

COST: $25 per person plus $10 kit or byo materials

BOOK: Phone 0458991921

Putting on the Glitz

WHAT: A jazz cabaret morning by Deeny and guests artists, includes a gourmet morning tea

WHEN: 10am-11.45am

WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St, Warwick

COST: $25 per person

BOOK: Registration is required, phone 0409054939

History tour

WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: Gold coin donation

Tree jumper exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  jumpers and jazz 2017 jumpers and jazz festival jumpers and jazz in july warwick art gallery warwick community whatson

