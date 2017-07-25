What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Tuesday

See the final touches be painted onto a large-scale masterpiece outside Warwick Art Gallery today.
Then try a bit of hands-on craft action with an array of workshops suitable for any kind of interest, from those who love a good tea cosy to anyone interested in crochet.
First Coat satellite mural
WHAT: Toowoomba travelling public art initiative First Coat will be creating a larger-than-life mural outside Warwick Art Gallery
WHEN: 9am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
Fabric chook tea cosy workshop
WHAT: Day one of a two-day workshop with Penny Eamer, a past winner of the world tea cosy championships. The workshop will offer tips for creating fabric sculptures and guide participants through creating their own chicken
WHEN: 9am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: $160, plus materials
BOOK: Phone 46610434
Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop
WHAT: Broomstick crochet workshop and a store full of crafty goodies
WHEN: 9am-4pm, broomstick crochet workshop 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
Granny squares workshop
WHAT: Susan Skilton will run a workshop to demonstrate how to turn granny squares into a beanie or slippers.
WHEN: 9am for morning tea, workshop runs 9.30am-noon
WHERE: Killarney Art Gallery, 7 Willow St, Killarney
COST: $25 per person plus $10 kit or byo materials
BOOK: Phone 0458991921
Putting on the Glitz
WHAT: A jazz cabaret morning by Deeny and guests artists, includes a gourmet morning tea
WHEN: 10am-11.45am
WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St, Warwick
COST: $25 per person
BOOK: Registration is required, phone 0409054939
History tour
WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: Gold coin donation
Tree jumper exhibition
WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'
WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30
WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall
COST: Free
Travelling Ravellers
WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.