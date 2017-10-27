What's on at Warwick Rodeo today: Friday

GEAR up for a big weekend at the Warwick Rodeo.
All the action kicks off this morning and keeps going right into the evening.
From 7am
- Black Toyota Canning Downs Draft - Round 2
- Ascot Angus and Charolais Champion of Champions Draft - Round 1
- Pryde's Easifeed National Champion Rider of Australia Challenge
- Ascot Angus and Charolais Champion of Champions Draft - FINAL
- Classic Ladies Foundation - Stallion Auction
- Presentation Ascot Angus and Charolais Champion of Champions Draft
From 5pm
- Brian Aspinall Memorial Australian Championship Stock Saddle Buckjump
- Ladies Stock Saddle Buckjump Ride
- Men's Poly Buckjump Feature Horse
From 6pm
- Grand Entry
Barrel race
Rope and tie
Bareback
Team roping
Breakaway roping
Saddle bronc
Steer wrestling
Bull ride
Warwick Showgrounds is located at 18 Kingsford St, Warwick.
One-day entry for adults costs $25, $15 for pensioners, $15 for students and $5 for children.