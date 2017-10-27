News

What's on at Warwick Rodeo today: Friday

ACTION: Head down to Warwick Showgrounds today to watch some incredible rodeo competitors.
by Elyse Wurm

GEAR up for a big weekend at the Warwick Rodeo.

All the action kicks off this morning and keeps going right into the evening.

From 7am

- Black Toyota Canning Downs Draft - Round 2

- Ascot Angus and Charolais Champion of Champions Draft - Round 1

- Pryde's Easifeed National Champion Rider of Australia Challenge

- Ascot Angus and Charolais Champion of Champions Draft - FINAL

- Classic Ladies Foundation - Stallion Auction

- Presentation Ascot Angus and Charolais Champion of Champions Draft

From 5pm

- Brian Aspinall Memorial Australian Championship Stock Saddle Buckjump

- Ladies Stock Saddle Buckjump Ride

- Men's Poly Buckjump Feature Horse

From 6pm

- Grand Entry

Barrel race

Rope and tie

Bareback

Team roping

Breakaway roping

Saddle bronc

Steer wrestling

Bull ride

Warwick Showgrounds is located at 18 Kingsford St, Warwick.

One-day entry for adults costs $25, $15 for pensioners, $15 for students and $5 for children.

Topics:  entertainment horse sports warwick rodeo 2017 warwick rodeo and campdraft whatson

Warwick Daily News
