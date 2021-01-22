WHAT’S ON: Bumper Australia Day festivies this weekend
CELEBRATE this great Warwick community we live in this weekend with Australia Day festivities and much more.
Whether you’re in the mood to craft, eat or explore, there’s something for every family member:
SIP AND SCULPT
Grab your gal pals and enjoy some Friday night with this clay session.
The two-hour hand pottery workshop will teach you basic techniques to create your very own mug, vase or planter.
To buy tickets, head here.
WHERE: St Mark’s Anglican Church
WHEN: Friday, 6.30pm — 8.30pm
COST: $79
A SERIES SUPER SPRINTS
Head and watch a huge variety of cars including a big field of sports sedans all racing against the clock in this round one competition.
WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway
WHEN: Friday — Sunday, from 1.15pm
COST: Free for spectators
ALLORA HERITAGE WEEKEND
Take the family to this classic display of machinery, tractors, trucks and cars.
Must-see events include the swap meet, tractor pull, and grand parades.
For a full program, head here.
WHERE: Allora Showgrounds
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 6am both days
COST: $10 for adults and free for children
AUSTRALIA DAY CRICKET CARNIVAL
Kick back and watch Warwick’s biggest cricket event of the year.
More than 30 teams will compete across Slade Park, Briggs Oval, Queens Park and more.
The carnival kicks off on Saturday, with semi-finals played on Sunday.
For more information, head here.
WHERE: Various cricket ovals
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, with games at 8.30am, 11.30am and 2.30pm
COST: Free
WORKING EQUITATION CLINIC
Two days of intensive learning and fun for horse lovers.
Strong Performance Coaching will hold a workshop on the rules theory and dress codes for competing Working Equitation
The course will also include working equitation dressage tests and a maneability course to show all the all the obstacles likely to encounter at a competition.
Tickets available here.
WHERE: Avondale Warmbloods
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, from 8am
COST: $490
JELLY SOAP WORKSHOP
Get crafty with this unique workshop.
Love To Craft’s first workshop will be making soap just like the jelly in your fridge.
Spots are limited and a 50 per cent deposit is needed ahead of time.
To book, phone 0478 228 025.
WHERE: 8 King St
WHEN: Saturday, 10am
COST: $18.40
CURATE YOUR 2021 WORKSHOP
Mediate on your 2021 goals with this Seeker the Journey vision board workshop.
The session will start with a guided meditation and then work with you to create your 2021 vision board, involving tips on journalling, morning ritual and creating your personalised essential oil roller.
Bring your own scissors, pen and glue.
To book, head here.
WHERE: St Mark’s Anglican Church
WHEN: Saturday, 10—11am
COST: $55
GREAT AUSTRALIAN BITES
Dine on delicious treats and keep kids entertained with jumping castles, face painting and more this Australia Day celebration.
Live music from Smooth Talk, Nine Year Sister, Sleeping Dogs, The Fern Brothers and Witch Doctor will keep you on your feet and grooving the whole day.
With more than 20 street food vendors set to line Palmerin St, you’ll be able to wrap your lips around some tasty. Here’s the full list:
Twisty Potatoes
German Doghouse Sausages
Belle Vue Cafe
Nice Cream
Whoppa Waffles
Churros Bites
Paella Man
Carabeen Beef
Smokin’ Pizza
Shannon’s Potato Chips
Verenice Coffee
G-Free Donuts
Treats + Co
Carlos Tacos
Salt, Pepper N Cumin
Jaffle Mafia
Evelyn Street Foods
Condamine Sports Club
Warwick Hotel
View Wine
Jojo’s Brewhouse
Entry is free but tickets are essential due to Covid regulations. Book yours here.
WHERE: Palmerin St
WHEN: Saturday, January 23, 4—10pm
COST: Free
LIVE MUSIC
Craving for some Saturday night tunes?
Head down to the Warwick RSL where Fugarwie will be playing all night.
WHERE: Warwick RSL
WHEN: Saturday, 7.30—10.30pm
COST: Free