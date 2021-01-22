WHAT’S ON: Bumper Australia Day festivities this weekend

DINE AND WINE: Come down and enjoy the 2021 Great Australian Bites this weekend.

CELEBRATE this great Warwick community we live in this weekend with Australia Day festivities and much more.

Whether you're in the mood to craft, eat or explore, there's something for every family member:

SIP AND SCULPT

Grab your gal pals and enjoy some Friday night with this clay session.

The two-hour hand pottery workshop will teach you basic techniques to create your very own mug, vase or planter.

To buy tickets, head here.

WHERE: St Mark's Anglican Church

WHEN: Friday, 6.30pm - 8.30pm

COST: $79

A SERIES SUPER SPRINTS

Head and watch a huge variety of cars including a big field of sports sedans all racing against the clock in this round one competition.

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

WHEN: Friday - Sunday, from 1.15pm

COST: Free for spectators

ALLORA HERITAGE WEEKEND

Take the family to this classic display of machinery, tractors, trucks and cars.

Must-see events include the swap meet, tractor pull, and grand parades.

For a full program, head here.

WHERE: Allora Showgrounds

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, gates open at 6am both days

COST: $10 for adults and free for children

AUSTRALIA DAY CRICKET CARNIVAL

Kick back and watch Warwick's biggest cricket event of the year.

More than 30 teams will compete across Slade Park, Briggs Oval, Queens Park and more.

The carnival kicks off on Saturday, with semi-finals played on Sunday.

For more information, head here.

WHERE: Various cricket ovals

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, with games at 8.30am, 11.30am and 2.30pm

COST: Free

WORKING EQUITATION CLINIC

Two days of intensive learning and fun for horse lovers.

Strong Performance Coaching will hold a workshop on the rules theory and dress codes for competing Working Equitation

The course will also include working equitation dressage tests and a maneability course to show all the all the obstacles likely to encounter at a competition.

Tickets available here.

WHERE: Avondale Warmbloods

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, from 8am

COST: $490

JELLY SOAP WORKSHOP

Get crafty with this unique workshop.

Love To Craft's first workshop will be making soap just like the jelly in your fridge.

Spots are limited and a 50 per cent deposit is needed ahead of time.

To book, phone 0478 228 025.

WHERE: 8 King St

WHEN: Saturday, 10am

COST: $18.40

CURATE YOUR 2021 WORKSHOP

Mediate on your 2021 goals with this Seeker the Journey vision board workshop.

The session will start with a guided meditation and then work with you to create your 2021 vision board, involving tips on journalling, morning ritual and creating your personalised essential oil roller.

Bring your own scissors, pen and glue.

To book, head here.

WHERE: St Mark's Anglican Church

WHEN: Saturday, 10-11am

COST: $55

GREAT AUSTRALIAN BITES

Dine on delicious treats and keep kids entertained with jumping castles, face painting and more this Australia Day celebration.

Live music from Smooth Talk, Nine Year Sister, Sleeping Dogs, The Fern Brothers and Witch Doctor will keep you on your feet and grooving the whole day.

With more than 20 street food vendors set to line Palmerin St, you'll be able to wrap your lips around some tasty. Here's the full list:

Twisty Potatoes

German Doghouse Sausages

Belle Vue Cafe

Nice Cream

Whoppa Waffles

Churros Bites

Paella Man

Carabeen Beef

Smokin' Pizza

Shannon's Potato Chips

Verenice Coffee

G-Free Donuts

Treats + Co

Carlos Tacos

Salt, Pepper N Cumin

Jaffle Mafia

Evelyn Street Foods

Condamine Sports Club

Warwick Hotel

View Wine

Jojo's Brewhouse

Entry is free but tickets are essential due to Covid regulations. Book yours here.

WHERE: Palmerin St

WHEN: Saturday, January 23, 4-10pm

COST: Free

LIVE MUSIC

Craving for some Saturday night tunes?

Head down to the Warwick RSL where Fugarwie will be playing all night.

WHERE: Warwick RSL

WHEN: Saturday, 7.30-10.30pm

COST: Free