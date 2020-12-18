WHAT’S ON: Christmas countdown begins for Warwick

SANTA'S HELPERS: Ashley Petersen, Krystal Petersen, Casey Fagg, Amy Beck, Shelby Giblin-Lloyd and Lizzy McMullan at a previous Killarney Christmas in the Park. CREDIT: John Towells

Warwick is a wonderland of fun this weekend, as Rose City residents count down down to Christmas.

From markets to carols and more, there’s no end to the yuletide joy.

Here are the top 9 activities to get up to this weekend:

GOURMET LUNCH ‘NIPS & NOSH’

A food and wine pairing experience, this is the perfect option for a more refined end-of-year celebration.

The beautiful five-course menu will be prepared by an international chef paired with five Heritage Estate Wines.

COST: $33

WHEN: December 18, 11am or December 20, 4pm

WHERE: Heritage Estate Winery, 747 Granite Belt Dr

KARAOKE NIGHT

Whether your style is country, rock and roll or soul, get on down for this karaoke event.

It is the perfect way to end a Christmas party if you don’t mind the odd tone deaf nominee.

COST: Free

WHEN: Tonight from 8pm

WHERE: The Stockyard Tavern

POP-UP SHOP

Take in the Christmas trees along Palmerin St and buy a gift or two.

Whimsical Creations is hosting a pop-up for you to check out their new resin pieces or soy wax candles.

COST: Prices vary

WHEN: December 19, from 9am

WHERE: Outside Coopers Menswear

CHRISTMAS SHOWS

Rose City Shoppingworld has perfect festive time fillers for parents looking to sneak in a quick shop with their kids.

Roving entertainers will delight kids of all ages, with candy canes on stilts and Christmas baubles on skates this weekend.

COST: Free

WHEN: From about 11am — 1pm on December 18 and 19.

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld

SANTA VISITS THE FARM

Not even a pandemic could stop Santa from touching down in the Southern Downs this year.

Santa will be visiting the Granite Belt Christmas Farm this weekend for a magic opportunity to meet old St Nick with the family.

Bring you camera to capture the Christmas magic.

Booking aren’t required.

COST: Free

WHEN: December 19, 10am — 1pm



WHERE: Granite Belt Christmas Farm, 321 Aerodrome Rd

CHRISTMAS DROP IN AT THE STATION

For those looking to shop and stroll, this Clifton event is for you.

Hosted at the Clifton Railway Station, you can browse the market stalls, lucky envelopes and enjoy live music, a sausage sizzle and prize draws.

COST: Free



WHEN: December 19, 10am — 4pm

WHERE: Clifton Railway Station

CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK

Come see the man in red himself with this Maryvale community event.

Featuring carols and the winners of the local Christmas light competition, this is a must for families.

Bring your own chairs and observe Covid-safe guidelines.

COST: Free but a food/drink stall will be available

WHEN: December 19, from 4.30pm.

WHERE: Maryvale Park, opposite Crown Hotel

KILLARNEY CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Another Southern Downs Christmas favourite, these Killarney markets will have more than 40 stalls on offer, making it a great option for any last-minute Christmas shopping.

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary

WHEN: December 20, 8am – 1pm

WHERE: Willow St, Killarney

TWO IN ONE MARKETS

Still needing to buy the perfect gift for that special someone? Lucky for you, Markets in the Mountains have paired with The Showgrounds Market for the perfect Christmas crossover.

Featuring artisans and more from across the Granite Belt, this a must for a crafty treasure.

COST: Free entry

WHEN: December 20, 8am — noon

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds, 8 High St

KILLARNEY CHRISTMAS CAROLS

Returning after a year halitus, the Killarney Lions Club Christmas in the park is a sure-fire crowd-pleaser.

With eight performers on offer, there is also a wet weather contingency plan for this event.

COST: Free entry with food/drink stalls available

WHEN: December 20, 5—9pm

WHERE: Canning Park.