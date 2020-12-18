WHAT’S ON: Christmas countdown begins for Warwick
Warwick is a wonderland of fun this weekend, as Rose City residents count down down to Christmas.
From markets to carols and more, there’s no end to the yuletide joy.
Here are the top 9 activities to get up to this weekend:
GOURMET LUNCH ‘NIPS & NOSH’
A food and wine pairing experience, this is the perfect option for a more refined end-of-year celebration.
The beautiful five-course menu will be prepared by an international chef paired with five Heritage Estate Wines.
COST: $33
WHEN: December 18, 11am or December 20, 4pm
WHERE: Heritage Estate Winery, 747 Granite Belt Dr
KARAOKE NIGHT
Whether your style is country, rock and roll or soul, get on down for this karaoke event.
It is the perfect way to end a Christmas party if you don’t mind the odd tone deaf nominee.
COST: Free
WHEN: Tonight from 8pm
WHERE: The Stockyard Tavern
POP-UP SHOP
Take in the Christmas trees along Palmerin St and buy a gift or two.
Whimsical Creations is hosting a pop-up for you to check out their new resin pieces or soy wax candles.
COST: Prices vary
WHEN: December 19, from 9am
WHERE: Outside Coopers Menswear
CHRISTMAS SHOWS
Rose City Shoppingworld has perfect festive time fillers for parents looking to sneak in a quick shop with their kids.
Roving entertainers will delight kids of all ages, with candy canes on stilts and Christmas baubles on skates this weekend.
COST: Free
WHEN: From about 11am — 1pm on December 18 and 19.
WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld
SANTA VISITS THE FARM
Not even a pandemic could stop Santa from touching down in the Southern Downs this year.
Santa will be visiting the Granite Belt Christmas Farm this weekend for a magic opportunity to meet old St Nick with the family.
Bring you camera to capture the Christmas magic.
Booking aren’t required.
COST: Free
WHEN: December 19, 10am — 1pm
WHERE: Granite Belt Christmas Farm, 321 Aerodrome Rd
CHRISTMAS DROP IN AT THE STATION
For those looking to shop and stroll, this Clifton event is for you.
Hosted at the Clifton Railway Station, you can browse the market stalls, lucky envelopes and enjoy live music, a sausage sizzle and prize draws.
COST: Free
WHEN: December 19, 10am — 4pm
WHERE: Clifton Railway Station
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK
Come see the man in red himself with this Maryvale community event.
Featuring carols and the winners of the local Christmas light competition, this is a must for families.
Bring your own chairs and observe Covid-safe guidelines.
COST: Free but a food/drink stall will be available
WHEN: December 19, from 4.30pm.
WHERE: Maryvale Park, opposite Crown Hotel
KILLARNEY CHRISTMAS MARKETS
Another Southern Downs Christmas favourite, these Killarney markets will have more than 40 stalls on offer, making it a great option for any last-minute Christmas shopping.
COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary
WHEN: December 20, 8am – 1pm
WHERE: Willow St, Killarney
TWO IN ONE MARKETS
Still needing to buy the perfect gift for that special someone? Lucky for you, Markets in the Mountains have paired with The Showgrounds Market for the perfect Christmas crossover.
Featuring artisans and more from across the Granite Belt, this a must for a crafty treasure.
COST: Free entry
WHEN: December 20, 8am — noon
WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds, 8 High St
KILLARNEY CHRISTMAS CAROLS
Returning after a year halitus, the Killarney Lions Club Christmas in the park is a sure-fire crowd-pleaser.
With eight performers on offer, there is also a wet weather contingency plan for this event.
COST: Free entry with food/drink stalls available
WHEN: December 20, 5—9pm
WHERE: Canning Park.