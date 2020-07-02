WHAT’S ON: Events on the Downs this month

OUT AND ABOUT: A resurgence in local farmers’ markets is just one of the many events filling up the region’s calendar this July. Picture: file

OUT AND ABOUT: A resurgence in local farmers’ markets is just one of the many events filling up the region’s calendar this July. Picture: file

AFTER months of tough restrictions, the Southern Downs winter event calendar is finally filling up again.

From farmers’ markets to sporting comebacks, there are plenty of options for shaking off the last of that lockdown cabin fever?

Farmers’ markets return

The Warwick Rodeo and Show Society will kick off its winter event season with its new Country Harvest Markets.

From 9am-2pm on July 19, the Warwick Showgrounds will be stocked with fresh and seasonal produce, food, and handicrafts from Southern Downs producers.

Spearheaded by some of the region’s biggest ambassadors, visitors can stock up this winter and support local farmers.

If you’re still after more of the region’s produce this month, head to Stanthorpe’s Seasonal Feast Southern Downs markets.

Held every Friday at Farley Street Piazza in Stanthorpe’s CBD, the markets showcase the Granite Belt and Southern Downs regions’ unique food and wine culture.

Whichever you choose, be sure to take a basket or bag and fill it up with fresh and seasonal produce.

Start your engines

The region’s motorsport enthusiasts are equally in luck, with a number of raceways across the Southern Downs getting back on track this month.

First up is the Warwick Karting Club, holding their “modified championship” event on July 11 and 12.

The two-day meet will feature races across 15 classes, with the hope its success will lead to another three or four events by the end of the year.

Also revved and ready to hit the track again are members at the Warwick Dragway, with their comeback scheduled for the end of the month.

On July 25 and 26, the Dragway will host two jam-packed days of racing across multiple classes, with drivers across the state booking their place at the meet.

The event sold out within 12 hours of its announcement, and easing restrictions could see the rest of the season be even bigger.

A winter escape

Looking for a way to escape the Downs’ frosty winter temperatures, cosy up with warming winter food and locally produced wines?

In one of its first events of the season, Heritage Estate Wines will be hosting a Christmas in July event, where guests will be treated to a hearty traditional dinner, live performances from local musos, and of course a selection of the winery’s finest.

With some coronavirus restrictions still in place, booking a ticket to the event will be essential. For more information or to book, head to the Heritage Estate website.

The best of community sporting action

It’s been a long wait for Warwick’s sporting fans, but easing restrictions means the return of the town’s beloved community sport.

The Warwick Redbacks AFL team and Warwick Hockey Association have both confirmed their comebacks for July 11, with Downs Rugby and the Toowoomba Football League to kick off the following weekend on July 18.

Warwick Golf Club, Warwick & District Tennis Association, and the Warwick Bowls Club all have their social and competitive seasons back under way.

The Warwick Turf Club also has race days back this month. They’re still patron-free at this stage, though the committee has said they would reopen Allman Park gates as soon as possible.