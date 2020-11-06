Menu
FESTIVE SEASON: Christmas craft and markets are just some of the events on this weekend.
Art & Theatre

WHAT’S ON: Events you can’t miss in Warwick this weekend

Tessa Flemming
6th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
WARWICK residents fearing a lacklustre weekend need not worry any longer with these unique events happening around Warwick.

Check them out below:

CHRISTMAS MARKET DAY

Those on the hunt for boutique Christmas gifts are sure to find a steal at these Christmas markets celebrating local businesses.

Hosted by Lady of the Lake at Coolmunda, take in the beautiful scenery while browsing and helping a good cause.

Stall include Leven K Lavender, Coolmunda Organic Olives, Helloworld Travel, Eclectic Pallet, Shot 2 U Cafe and more.

WHERE: ‘Avalon’, 1508 Tobacco Rd, Coolmunda
WHEN: Tomorrow, 9.30am — 3.30pm
COST: Free

SECONDHAND CLOTHING AND HANDMADE GOODS MARKET

Vintage is never out of style and this Wyreema market is the perfect way to find your next pieces.

There will be a COVID safe plan in place on the day, with food, handmade products and plenty of options to find some awesome secondhand clothing.

For more information, contact Sacha Wilkins via MeltedMagic@outlook.com

WHERE: Wyreema Community Hall, 14 Umbiram Rd, Wyreema

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8am — noon
COST: Free

MESSAGES FROM THE SPIRIT WORLD

Ever wanted to get in touch with someone from beyond the grave? Tomorrow could be your lucky day.

Medium Natasha Emily will be hosting a two-hour session at the Warwick RSL.

For all inquiries, email@NatashaEmilyMedium.com

Booking is essential and can be done via the link here.

WHERE: Warwick RSL, 65 Albion St
WHEN: 10.30am — 1pm
COST: $45

BRICKLAYERS GIG

Hailing from the Brisbane music scene, ‘Bricklayers’ have perfected their own brand of industrial junkyard rock and are now sharing it with Warwick.

For more information on the band, check them out here.

WHERE: Sandy Creek Pub
WHEN: Tomorrow, 5—10pm

COST: Free

MUMMAS CLASS

Stressed mums have an unique excuse to get away and fresh this weekend.

Essence Of My Heart is running yoga, pilates and essential oils specialist classes for mums.

Booking are essential and can be made here.

WHERE: Essence Of My Heart, 75 Fitzroy St

WHEN: Sunday, 3—4pm

COST: $35

