WHAT’S ON: Festive weekend for Warwick

FESTIVE-FILLED WEEKEND: Eli Olsen, 5, Luana Olsen and Zali Olsen, 4 at the 2019 carols in the park.

ROSE City residents will be rushed off their feet this weekend with the amount of must-see events.

Whether you're looking for something Christmassy, community-minded or just a good shop, the Southern Downs truly has you covered.

Here are the top 10 activities to get up to this weekend:

STANTHORPE CHRISTMAS CAROLS

Rock along to Jingle Bells or Silent Night with a family favourite, Carols in the Park.

Almost canned due to coronavirus, the Southern Downs Regional Council event is back with a bang this weekend.

WHEN: Tonight, from 6.30pm

WHERE: Weeroona Park

COST: Free entry

SUPERCHEAP AUTO WARWICK GRAND OPENING

Just in time for Christmas presents, Supercheap Auto Warwick is revealing their new Fitzroy St location.

Head in store for loads of in store giveaways, a free barbecue, and more.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8:30am-5pm

WHERE: 62 Fitzroy St

COST: Free entry

ROVING CHRISTMAS FUN

Celebrate the silly season with this band of roving entertainers at Rose City Shoppingworld.

Squeeze in some Christmas shopping and watch performances from the trio of acrobatic elves.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 11am - 1pm

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld

COST: Free

COUNTRY HARVEST CHRISTMAS MARKETS

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society's Country Harvest Markets are getting a festive spin this month, with dozens of stallholders from across the region flocking to the Rose City to showcase their wares.

WHEN: Tomorrow, from 4pm

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary

FAMILY FUN DAY

Head down and check what's on show at the Granite Belt's famous Christmas farm.

From meeting Santa, to picking out a tree, to playing with Santa's helpers, families have endless opportunities for festive fun with this day out.

No bookings needed.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 10am - 2pm

WHERE: Granite Belt Christmas Farm, 321 Aerodrome Rd

COST: Free entry

CHRISTMAS MARKET

The Alpaca Arts Collective will be showing off its artists' wares this weekend.

For a handmade stocking filler, go check out what is in stock.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8am - 3pm

WHERE: 117 Granite Belt Dr, The Summit

COST: Free entry, bring stallholder prices vary

TWILIGHT CHRISTMAS MARKETS

If you're after a Christmas market focused on arts and crafts, the Potters' Place Christmas Twilight Markets could be the spot for you.

Featuring a number of homegrown artists such as Robert Cullen Pottery, the event will also provide a sausage sizzle and other refreshments.

WHEN: Tomorrow, from 5pm

WHERE: 63 Horsman Rd

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary

MARKETS IN THE MOUNTAINS

Still needing to buy the perfect gift for that special someone? Lucky for you there are two upcoming December Markets in the Mountains events, perfect for a crafty find.

Featuring artisans and more from across the Granite Belt, this a must for all ages.

WHEN: Sunday, 8am - noon

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds, 8 High St

COST: Free entry

FUN DAY AND BREAK UP

The Stanthorpe Pony Club is holding it's final rally day for 2020 with a fun ribbon day and an assortment of games, including jumping and flatwork.

Members are asked to bring a plate of something to share for lunch.

WHEN: Sunday, 9am - noon

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds

COST: Free

CAROLS IN THE PARK

Annual favourite Carols in the Park is back in Warwick this year, with a number of local entertainers ready to jingle their way through all your favourite Christmas carols.

The family event will also offer competitions for the kids and a number of food and drink vendors available for guests.

Social distancing and contract tracing will be mandatory.

WHEN: Sunday from 6pm

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds (entry from Gate 4)

COST: Free entry, vendor prices will vary