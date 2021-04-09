WHAT’S ON: Full guide to Warwick’s weekend of events

Rose City residents have another jam-packed weekend of events lined up, with something for everyone from sports fans to budding artists.

Check out our list of the top 10 events in the Warwick area this weekend including football season launches, family-fun scavenger hunts, and more.

NOTE: Don't forget masks must be worn at all indoor events and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, in line with restrictions imposed by the State Government until April 15.

Click here to activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

WARWICK COWBOYS SEASON LAUNCH

The Warwick Cowboys are inviting players, coaches, and supporters to the club's 2021 season launch on Friday.

The meet-up is ahead of the A-grade men's team's first game of the season in a 2019 grand final rematch against Toowoomba Valleys on Sunday.

WHEN: Friday from 6pm

WHERE: Hawker Rd Function Centre

COST: Free entry

OPEN MIC NIGHT

Stanthorpe Little Theatre Company is hosting another of its popular open mic nights this weekend, offering a range of performers including singers, poets, comedians, and more.

Both junior and mature performers to take the stage, and guests can purchase a variety of refreshments such as wine and cheese platters from the cash bar.

WHEN: Friday from 6.30pm ("mature" content from 7pm)

WHERE: Stanthorpe Little Theatre Company, 20 Connor St

COST: Free for Stanthorpe Little Theatre members, $5 for general admission

Warwick SES volunteers Janelle and Steve Martin in the new Alice St headquarters.

WARWICK SES RECRUITMENT DAY

﻿﻿If you've been thinking about joining Warwick's next squad of "heroes in orange", this weekend's recruitment day could be just the place to start.

Attendees will receive information about the duties and responsibilities involved and could even take part in a training drill or two.

WHEN: Saturday from 10am

WHERE: Warwick SES headquarters on Alice St

COST: Free

LEARN AT PICOTS FARM WOOLSHED

Long-term Southern Downs producers Picots Farm are bringing an art-focused learning experience to the regions this weekend.

Gold Coast artist and instructor Annette Raff is offering cyanotype-printing tutorials and watercolour workshops, all hosted from Picots Farms woolshed.

Guests will need to bring some of their own materials for the watercolour classes (packs available for additional cost), but all items for the printing workshop will be provided.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday

WHERE: Picots Farm, 3534 Leyburn-Cunningham Rd, Cunningham

COST: $99 for individual classes, $187 for both (watercolour materials pack an extra $45) per person. Click here to purchase.

The Donald car, named after former US president Donald Trump, at Morgan Park Raceway. Picture: Gerald Walsh

MORGAN PARK REVS UP

Round 2A of the Queensland Super Sprint Series is hitting Morgan Park Raceway this weekend, with a combination of Cobras, Formula Fords, and Datsuns to battle against the clock in a fast-paced day of racing.

The day is free for spectators and the Pitstop Cafe will be open with a limited menu.

WHEN: Friday - Sunday from 8am

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: Free entry

RELEVANT NEWS:

GLITZ AND GLAM: Warwick Picnic Races makes 2021 comeback

Police hunt thieves of 400L diesel from council machinery

GOLD RUSH: Southern Downs to become booming tourist hot spot

RESIN WORKSHOP

Warwick artist Beck Nolan at Whimsical Creations and Designs is hosting another of her popular resin workshops this weekend.

Budding creatives will be able to craft a resin piece of their choosing while learning tips and tricks from an experienced artist.

WHEN: Saturday from 10am

WHERE: Whimsical Creations and Designs studio

COST: Contact the studio via their Facebook page for price details

FROM THE OTHER SIDE

Celebrity medium Natasha Emily is bringing her Messages from the Spirit World event to Warwick, hoping to put guests in contact with their loved ones on the other side.

The online event description cautions the medium may not be able to get to everyone within the allocated two hours.

WHEN: Sunday, 7pm - 9pm

WHERE: Warwick RSL

COST: $60 per person. Click here to purchase tickets

THE GRAPE ESCAPE

This family-friendly scavenger hunt hosted by Stanthorpe Little Theatre Company will send teams searching for clues and solving puzzles across the Granite Belt, combining sightseeing with a fun competition.

Be sure to don your best costume on the day to be in the running for prizes such as 'best dressed vehicle', 'best costumed and themed crew, which will be up for grabs alongside the overall winners.

Meals and refreshments will also be available, with the event a major fundraiser for Stanthorpe Little Theatre Company.

WHEN: Sunday from 7.30am

WHERE: Stanthorpe Little Theatre Company at 20 Connor St, Stanthorpe

COST: $20 registration per vehicle. Click here to pre-purchase or pay on the day

The Granite Belt Wedding Trail is returning to the region this weekend. Picture: file

GRANITE BELT WEDDING TRAIL

﻿Whether you're getting ready to tie the knot or just like to be prepared, the Granite Belt Wedding Trail offers a self-driven tour of the region and its wedding venues and stunning natural scenery.

Attendees will also be able to meet and greet Granite Belt suppliers and learn more about the latest trends in cakes, styling, and everything else you need in the lead-up to your big day.

WHEN: Sunday from 10am

WHERE: Various Granite Belt venues

COST: Free to attend - click here to register and find self-driven map

FINE VINTAGE JAZZ AND BLUES

Heritage Estate Wines is inviting residents to join them on Sunday for a Fine Vintage Jazz, Blues, and Rock event.

Brisbane band Fine Vintage will take the stage while guests enjoy a three-course meal packed with Southern Downs produce, paired with Heritage Estate's own wine menu.

WHEN: Sunday from midday

WHERE: Heritage Estate Wines, 747 Granite Belt Dr, Stanthorpe.

COST: $60 per person, click here to book