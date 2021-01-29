WHAT’S ON: Giant weekend for Warwick residents

SHOW TIME: Families and ag lovers alike will flock to the Stanthorpe Show this weekend.

Warwick residents are almost a month into 2021 and its loaded event calendar, with yet another jam-packed weekend on the way.

Come check out the start of show season at Stanthorpe or one of these other tantalising events:

SUMMER EXHIBITIONS

The Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery is pulling out all stops this summer with a bounty of local artists and their jaw-dropping creations on display.

Featuring work from Cheryl Moggs, Stanthorpe Pottery Club, Stanthorpe State High School and SRAG Collection, there’s an excess of talent to feast your eyes on.

WHEN: Friday, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery, 56 Lock St

COST: Free

OAK TREE RETIREMENT VILLAGE OPEN DAY

Join the Warwick team to hear from them residents about why they love to call Oak Tree home.

Get in before final villas sell out.

WHEN: Friday, 10am-2pm

WHERE: Oak Tree Retirement Village, 12 O’Leary St

COST: Free

MORGAN PARK COACHING AND TRACK DAYS

For those looking to advance or refine their skills in 2021, head down to The Motorcycle Sportsmen of QLD January Coaching and Track Days.

The two-day affair is for both seniors and juniors.

Head here for tickets.

For more information, contact manager@motorcyclesportsmen.com.au

WHEN: Friday-Sunday, 7am-5pm

WHERE: Morgan Parkway

COST: Prices vary from $190 to $290

2021 STANTHORPE SHOW

First cab off the rank, this year’s Stanthorpe Show is set to be better than ever.

Whether you’re after fresh fruit and veg, prime cattle, tasty homemade cakes or rides, there’s something for every family member.

For more information, head here.

WHEN: Friday-Sunday, gates open from 7am.

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds

COST: Admission from $5 to $15

QCWA WORKSHOP

Have fun with friends at this weekend craft workshop.

With this guidance of Whimsical Creations and Designs, attendees can create their choice ofwooden round 40cm tray, round serving board, mint tray and more.

Message Whimsical Creations and Designs to book.

Pay on the day.

WHEN: Saturday, 9am

WHERE: Mt Colliery QCWA

COST: Prices vary from $80 to $130

SRMC SOCIAL WEEKEND

Scenic Rim Motorsports Team is welcoming old and new members to a new season with this weekend away.

An open invite to all quads, SXS and two-wheelers riders and friends.

Competitions will be run throughout the weekend with a Show and Shine, Handicapped Barrel racing and more.

Contact Glendon Camping Grounds for your accommodation.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 9am-noon

WHERE: Glendon Camping Grounds, 222 Glendon Rd Thane

COST: Accommodation costs vary