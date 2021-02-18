WHAT’S ON: Guide to blockbuster weekend in the Rose City
From sporting excellence to a celebration of our region’s producers, this weekend has something for every Warwick resident.
Check out the full list below:
2021 KILLARNEY SHOW
The beloved Killarney Show makes its grand 109th year return in 2021.
From woodchopping to cattle comps, showjumping and more, there’s something for every member of the family.
For more information, head here.
WHEN: Friday from 8am until late — Saturday with gates open at 5am
WHERE: Killarney Showgrounds
COST: $10 for adults, and $5 for students and concession
2021 CONDAMINE 9S MASTERS CARNIVAL
The Warwick Hockey Association is hosting its annual 9-a-side mixed masters carnival for women age 30+ and men 35+.
WHEN: Friday, 5pm – Sunday, 4pm
WHERE: Queens Park
COST: Free
WARWICK SHOWGIRL & RURAL AMBASSADOR GARDEN PARTY
Join the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society for an Afternoon Garden Party while they crown the 2021 Warwick Showgirl & Rural Ambassador.
There will be lucky door prizes on the day.
To book, head here.
WHEN: Sunday, 2-5pm
WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds
COST: $26.09
SIP & SCULPT WORKSHOP
Grab your gal pals and enjoy some Saturday night hand building.
This fun two hour pottery workshop will teach you basic techniques to create your very own mug, vase or small planter.
No experience is needed and wine is BYO.
To book, head here.
WHEN: Saturday, 6.30—8.30pm
WHERE: St Mark’s Anglican Church
COST: $79
EARRING WORKSHOP
Whimsical Creations and Designs is holding another fantastic workshop opportunity.
Learn the art of polymer clay earring creation with guest artist Alex Stalling.
Message the Facebook page to book your spot.
WHEN: Saturday, 12.30pm
WHERE: 5 Ross St
COST: Prices vary
CANDLE MAKING CLASS
Windyhaze Creations is giving Warwick residents a chance to craft a candle of their own.
Come and get an insight into making candles with all participants will making two container candles.
Phone 0432 179 142 for more information or to book.
WHEN: Saturday, 9.30-noon
WHERE: 98 Orchard Rd, Loch Lomond
COST: Prices vary
CYSTIC FIBROSIS FUNDRAISER
A weekend of charity crab races, live music, charity auction all for a good cause.
Artists playing include Amy Ryan, Melanie Horswood and Jeremy Turner.
WHEN: Saturday, 9am — Sunday until late
WHERE: Sandy Creek Pub
COST: $30 for adults, $15 for children
HORSEMANSHIP & WESTERN DRESSAGE WEEKEND
Sue Franks will be coming to Warwick for a weekend of Horsemanship and Western Dressage.
This workshop is perfect for riders of all levels of experience.
While this event is currently sold out, you can hop on the waitlist here.
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 8.30am — 4.30pm
WHERE: Kabyo Park Indoor Arena, 429 Mullins Rd
COST: $350 for all meals, camping and training