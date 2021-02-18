WHAT’S ON: Guide to blockbuster weekend in the Rose City

SHOWTIME: Zyrha Smith enjoying a game on the clowns at the Killarney Show.

From sporting excellence to a celebration of our region’s producers, this weekend has something for every Warwick resident.

Check out the full list below:

2021 KILLARNEY SHOW

The beloved Killarney Show makes its grand 109th year return in 2021.

From woodchopping to cattle comps, showjumping and more, there’s something for every member of the family.

For more information, head here.

WHEN: Friday from 8am until late — Saturday with gates open at 5am

WHERE: Killarney Showgrounds

COST: $10 for adults, and $5 for students and concession

2021 CONDAMINE 9S MASTERS CARNIVAL

The Warwick Hockey Association is hosting its annual 9-a-side mixed masters carnival for women age 30+ and men 35+.

WHEN: Friday, 5pm – Sunday, 4pm

WHERE: Queens Park

COST: Free

WARWICK SHOWGIRL & RURAL AMBASSADOR GARDEN PARTY

Join the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society for an Afternoon Garden Party while they crown the 2021 Warwick Showgirl & Rural Ambassador.

There will be lucky door prizes on the day.

To book, head here.

WHEN: Sunday, 2-5pm

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: $26.09

SIP & SCULPT WORKSHOP

Grab your gal pals and enjoy some Saturday night hand building.

This fun two hour pottery workshop will teach you basic techniques to create your very own mug, vase or small planter.

No experience is needed and wine is BYO.

To book, head here.





WHEN: Saturday, 6.30—8.30pm

WHERE: St Mark’s Anglican Church

COST: $79

EARRING WORKSHOP

Whimsical Creations and Designs is holding another fantastic workshop opportunity.

Learn the art of polymer clay earring creation with guest artist Alex Stalling.

Message the Facebook page to book your spot.

WHEN: Saturday, 12.30pm

WHERE: 5 Ross St

COST: Prices vary

CANDLE MAKING CLASS

Windyhaze Creations is giving Warwick residents a chance to craft a candle of their own.

Come and get an insight into making candles with all participants will making two container candles.

Phone 0432 179 142 for more information or to book.

WHEN: Saturday, 9.30-noon

WHERE: 98 Orchard Rd, Loch Lomond

COST: Prices vary

CYSTIC FIBROSIS FUNDRAISER

A weekend of charity crab races, live music, charity auction all for a good cause.

Artists playing include Amy Ryan, Melanie Horswood and Jeremy Turner.

WHEN: Saturday, 9am — Sunday until late

WHERE: Sandy Creek Pub

COST: $30 for adults, $15 for children

HORSEMANSHIP & WESTERN DRESSAGE WEEKEND

Sue Franks will be coming to Warwick for a weekend of Horsemanship and Western Dressage.

This workshop is perfect for riders of all levels of experience.

While this event is currently sold out, you can hop on the waitlist here.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, 8.30am — 4.30pm

WHERE: Kabyo Park Indoor Arena, 429 Mullins Rd

COST: $350 for all meals, camping and training