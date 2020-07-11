WHAT’S ON: The events back this weekend

Warwick Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise’s David Kemp with Laureen Vanderwolf at the club's 2016 Big Book Sale.

WITH even more restrictions easing, this weekend is an ample opportunity to take the family out and explore our beautiful region.

Here are just a few of the great events on around the Southern Downs:

ROTARY'S BIG BOOK SALE

CAUGHT up on all the classics during isolation?

Luckily Rotary Warwick Sunrise is back with their annual book sale with all books priced from $1-2.

Raffle tickets will also be available at the sale.

WHEN: July 10-14, from 9am - 4pm each day

WHERE: Old Warwick Daily News office, 50 Albion St

COST: Free entry

CHRISTMAS IN JULY DINNER

A ONE in four year event, Heritage Estate Winery's Christmas in July function is not one to miss.

Featuring sister singing duo, Nine Year Sister, and a scrumptious feast, including champagne, buffet dinner and dessert, the event will surely bring some festive spirit to town.

Places are limited and bookings essential, so call 07 4685 2197.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 12-4pm

WHERE: Heritage Estate Wines, 747 Granite Belt Dr, Cottonvale

COST: $80 each

KARTING OPEN CLASS

WARWICK kart club will be among the first Queensland Clubs to have a race meeting, and to rejoice, they want get open class up and running this weekend.

For more information, contact 0418 785 590.

WHEN: Tomorrow at 7am

WHERE: 335 Sandy Creek Rd

COST: Free

RSL REOPENING:

CELEBRATE the reopening of one of Warwick's most beloved establishments.

Opened officially on Friday, the Warwick RSL kitchen is now back in service.

Be sure to ring on (07) 4661 1229, as bookings are preferred.

WHEN: Today from 10am - 12pm, and tomorrow from 10am - 10pm

WHERE: 65 Albion St

COST: Prices vary

TRAVEL INTERSTATE:

IF QUEENSLAND just isn't enough for you, why not take advantage of the recently opened borders?

Possible day trip sites include the beautiful Tenterfield district and Bald Rock national park.

Remember to have all the appropriate paperwork ready before crossing.

For more information, click here.

WHEN: All weekend

WHERE: Border crossing at Killarney, Wallangarra and Goondiwindi

COST: Free