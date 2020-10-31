WHAT’S ON: Spooky celebrations, art and more

SPOOKY AND OOKY: The Maryvale Hall will be hosting a disco for Halloween lovers tonight. (AAP IMAGE / Robert Pozo)

WELCOME to another weekend of jam-packed action around Warwick.

From Halloween festivities to sport or art, there’s something for every family member this weekend.

For a full listing of the Warwick houses participating in Halloween this year, head here.

EXHIBITION OPENING

Local artist Nikki Wood is launched her own exhibition, On My Way at the Warwick Art Gallery yesterday.

This exhibition focuses acrylic paintings on canvas and framed pastel drawings and rainforest imagery.

WHEN: Open now

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery

PRICE: Free

C SERIES SUPER SPRINTS

Head down to Morgan Park for the last round of C Series for 2020.

See family teams including the Haidleys, Michalek brothers and the Lowry family battle it out.

The canteen will be open.

WHEN: Today, from 8am

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

PRICE: Free entry into the pits and trackside for spectators

MARYVALE DISCO

Don’t let coronavirus ruin your Halloween this year.

Maryvale Community Hall is throwing a spooktacular Halloween dance with spooky games and dress up.

WHEN: Tonight, 5—9PM

WHERE: Maryvale Community Hall, 33 Taylor St

PRICE: Kids are free, Adult entry is $5

HALLOWEEN SCREENING

Join moviegoers for the spookiest night of the year to watch 2020 film, The Empty Man.

WHEN: Tonight, from 7pm

WHERE: Warwick Twin Cinemas, 81 Grafton St

PRICE: Kids are $8.50, concession is $9.50, and adults are $11.50

SOCIAL HOCKEY

If you’ve ever wanted to get into hockey, now is the time.

Get your friends together, enjoy a couple of hours out on the turf with free social afternoons with Warwick Hockey Association.

Afternoon tea and equipment is included and no experience needed.

Game, rules and field size will be modified to suit participant numbers.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 3—5pm

WHERE: Warwick Hockey Association, Queens Park

PRICE: Free

REDBACKS AGM

The Warwick AFL club is looking for ideas to take them into the 2021 season.

If you would like to nominate for a position including president, vice president, secretary, treasurer or more, email mail@redbacks.club for a nomination form.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 10am

WHERE: Gardens Galore

PRICE: Free

SHOW N SHINE



Ryanie for Tyres will celebrates 20 years this weekend with an online car meet.

Categories include people’s choice, classic car (pre- 2000), contemporary (2000 or after), 4WD and motorbike.

For more information, head here.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 9am

WHERE: Online event

PRICE: Free