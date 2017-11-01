What's on the way to Rose City

A FUNKY new men's barber is joining the line up of stores in the Rose City Shoppingworld.

Signs for Mane Street Barber went up in the centre yesterday, with the store earmarked for the mall opposite Donut King near the coming Strandbags stall.

"It will be a groovy, funky men's barber shop that we think will be opening in time for Christmas,” marketing manager Louise de Lissa said.

"Subway is also coming to the food court which we're excited about; it should be opened by December 1.

"Kebab Zone as far as I know will also be coming back but I'm not sure when.”

NewsXpress should also be opening in time for Christmas trading.

Mrs de Lissa said a bakery was still in the works for the "fresh food zone” near Rose City Fruits and Rose City Premium Meats in the shopping centre.

"We're not sure what it will be called or when it will be opening, but with the fruit shop doing so well it will be nice to add the bakery to that area,” she said.

"At the moment we're just working out our plans for Christmas, and we're looking at Santa down at the proposed opening for Coles.”