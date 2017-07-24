What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Monday

FRESH START: Begin the week by watching artists at work and learning a few new skills.

WATCH a masterpiece take shape before your eyes at Warwick Art Gallery today, with travelling public art initiative First Coat adding flair to the festival.

Then pop into a few demonstrations to explore your own creativity.

First Coat satellite mural

WHAT: Toowoomba travelling public art initiative First Coat will be creating a larger-than-life mural outside Warwick Art Gallery

WHEN: 9am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

Sculptural Shibori workshop

WHAT: One-day workshop with Margarett Barnett, who will guide participants through shibori techniques to create a sculptural piece

WHEN: 9am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St

COST: $80 plus materials

Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop

WHAT: Knitting workshop and a store full of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, knitting workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

History tour

WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: Gold coin donation

Tree jumper exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.