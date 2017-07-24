What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Monday

WATCH a masterpiece take shape before your eyes at Warwick Art Gallery today, with travelling public art initiative First Coat adding flair to the festival.
Then pop into a few demonstrations to explore your own creativity.
First Coat satellite mural
WHAT: Toowoomba travelling public art initiative First Coat will be creating a larger-than-life mural outside Warwick Art Gallery
WHEN: 9am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
Sculptural Shibori workshop
WHAT: One-day workshop with Margarett Barnett, who will guide participants through shibori techniques to create a sculptural piece
WHEN: 9am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St
COST: $80 plus materials
Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop
WHAT: Knitting workshop and a store full of crafty goodies
WHEN: 9am-4pm, knitting workshop 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
History tour
WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: Gold coin donation
Tree jumper exhibition
WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'
WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30
WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall
COST: Free
Travelling Ravellers
WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.