What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Saturday

A FULL day of festival fun lies ahead in town today.
Pick up some local produce and quirky knick knacks throughout the day, then feast on delicious fare while listening to smooth jazz tunes.
Seasonal Feast
WHAT: A market featuring street food, regional produce, artisan wares, live music and a great atmosphere
WHEN: 9am-2pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery courtyard, 49 Albion St, Warwick
COST: Free to attend, but bring money for street food and other goodies
Suitcase Rummage
WHAT: Laneways around Warwick Town Hall will be filled with stalls featuring handcrafted and recycled treasures
WHEN: 9.30am-3pm
WHERE: Palmerin St laneways around Warwick Town Hall
COST: Free to attend, but bring money for purchasing wares
Jazz lounge
WHAT: At the Warwick Chamber of Commerce Saturday Jazz Lounge enjoy live jazz inside Warwick Town Hall with wine and cheese plates available
WHEN: 9.30am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: $5 per person cash only, children under 6 free. Pay once to come and go throughout the day
Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop
WHAT: Spinning workshop and a store full of crafty goodies
WHEN: 9am-4pm, spinning workshop 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
Artist talk
WHAT: Yarnbombing coordinator Loretta Grayson will share insights on creating the Warwick Art Gallery yarn bombing projects
WHEN: 10am-11am
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St, Warwick
Train trip
WHAT: Ride on the Southern Downs Steam Railway from Warwick to Hendon
WHEN: 10am-11.30am and 2pm-3.30pm
WHERE: Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St (opposite Haidley's Bus Depot)
COST: Adults $25, children 5-14 half price, children under 5 free
BOOK: Tickets need to be pre-purchased, some are available at the station. Phone 46619788
Bling ring workshop
WHAT: Leah Kelly will use bead embroidery techniques to create a statement ring
WHEN: 10am-2pm
WHERE: Artisan Absolute pop-up shop, 143 Palmerin St, Warwick
Mudtastic Meanderings exhibition
WHAT: Admire pieces created by Warwick potters and enjoy views over the city
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Potters Gallery, 63 Horsman Rd, Warwick
History tour
WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: Gold coin donation
Guided tree jumper tour
WHAT: Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine will lead a walk around the town to look at tree jumpers
WHEN: Noon-1pm
WHERE: Meet at Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Gold coin donation
Christmas in July
WHAT: Three-course dinner at a country manor house with a 4hr beverage package, secret Santa and Christmas trivia
WHEN: 6pm-10.30pm
WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St
COST: Adults $76.50, children aged 2-5 $28, children aged 6-11 $42, children aged 12-17 $58
BOOK: Reservations are essential by calling 46619777
Rupert's supper club
WHAT: Three-course dinner served throughout an evening inspired by supper clubs and jazz greats with a show by Body and Soul
WHEN: 6pm-late
WHERE: Rupert's Bar and Grill, 91 Wood St
COST: $75 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made through the reception.
Soup, stew and sweets
WHAT: A hearty meal with jazz from Freud Squad
WHEN: 6pm-10pm
WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St, Warwick
COST: $58 per person
BOOK: Registration is essential, phone 46611110
Sing and swing
WHAT: An affordable family-friendly concert for the young and young-at-heart, featuring jazz, secular and Christian music
WHEN: 6.30pm-8.30pm
WHERE: The Salvation Army, 25 Guy St, Warwick
COST: Gold coin donation
Tree Jumper Exhibition
WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'
WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30
WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall
COST: Free
Travelling Ravellers
WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.