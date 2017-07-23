What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Sunday

EARLY risers and night owls will have plenty to keep them entertained at the festival today.
Start the day with an entertaining storyteller and then walk the streets to see some old-fashioned automobiles.
Welcome to Warwick poet's breakfast
WHAT: Entertaining poet and storyteller Marco Gliori will give a comical look at the community while enjoying a buffet breakfast. Music will also be played by Phil Vellacott
WHEN: 7.30am-10.30am
WHERE: Warwick RSL Auditorium, corner of King St and Albion St
COST: $35 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling 46611229
Pop-up craft shop
WHAT: Watch crafty hands at work, browse some stalls and watch demonstrations of glass bead making, a knitting machine and more
WHEN: 9am-2pm
WHERE: Allora RSL Hall, 22 Warwick St, Allora
COST: Free
Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop
WHAT: Felted flower workshop and a store full of crafty goodies
WHEN: 9am-4pm, felted flower workshop 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
Jazz on the mountain
WHAT: Local music will be played on the coachhouse verandah with a brunch menu available.
WHEN: 9.30am-1pm
WHERE: Bestbrook Mountain Resort, 9790 Cunningham Hwy, Maryvale
COST: Brunch at menu prices
RACQ grand automobile display
WHAT: Check out a car display while listening to jazz played by favourites and Queensland Music Festival performers
WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm
WHERE: Palmerin St
COST: Free
Art@st.mark's
WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe
WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm
WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St
COST: Free
Artist talk and exhibition tour
WHAT: Margaret Barnett will spend an hour describing her exhibition Morning Glory
WHEN: 10am-11am
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
Steam train trip
WHAT: Take a ride on the Southern Downs Steam Railway from Warwick to Hendon
WHEN: 10am-11:30am and 2pm-3:30pm
WHERE: Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St opposite Haidley's Bus Depot
COST: Adults $25, children aged 5-14 $12.50, children under 5 are free
BOOK: Tickets need to be pre-purchased and can be bought from the station
Woodturning demonstration
WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will show attendees how a piece of wood can be crafted into something special
WHEN: 10am-noon
WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St
COST: $2 at the door
Morning tea and tour
WHAT: Take a tour around Abby of the Roses guided by the Lord of the Manor to learn about the history of the building and Warwick, a morning tea of scones, jam and cream will also be served
WHEN: 10.30am-noon
WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick
COST: $16 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by called 46619777
Guided history tour
WHAT: Embark on a trip down memory lane with the Lord of the Manor to learn about the history of the Abbey of the Roses and Warwick
WHEN: Noon
WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick
COST: $10 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by called 46619777
Queensland Music Festival community music workshop
WHAT: Community choirs, bands and ensembles can learn how to explore sound, make music, improvise and more. Everyone is encouraged to bring an instrument or their voice
WHEN: 1.30pm-2.30pm
WHERE: Warwick Town Hall
COST: Free
BOOK: Reservations are not necessary.
Pot pie and apple pie
WHAT: Listen to jazz from the Blue Violets while enjoying a hearty meal
WHEN: 6pm-10pm
WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St
COST: $49 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling the cafe on 46611110
Tree jumper exhibition
WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'
WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30
WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall
COST: Free
Travelling Ravellers
WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.