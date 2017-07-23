20°
What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Sunday

23rd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
FULL DAY: Events will start at the crack of dawn today with a poet's breakfast.
FULL DAY: Events will start at the crack of dawn today with a poet's breakfast.

EARLY risers and night owls will have plenty to keep them entertained at the festival today.

Start the day with an entertaining storyteller and then walk the streets to see some old-fashioned automobiles.

Welcome to Warwick poet's breakfast

WHAT: Entertaining poet and storyteller Marco Gliori will give a comical look at the community while enjoying a buffet breakfast. Music will also be played by Phil Vellacott

WHEN: 7.30am-10.30am

WHERE: Warwick RSL Auditorium, corner of King St and Albion St

COST: $35 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling 46611229

Pop-up craft shop

WHAT: Watch crafty hands at work, browse some stalls and watch demonstrations of glass bead making, a knitting machine and more

WHEN: 9am-2pm

WHERE: Allora RSL Hall, 22 Warwick St, Allora

COST: Free

Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop

WHAT: Felted flower workshop and a store full of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, felted flower workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Jazz on the mountain

WHAT: Local music will be played on the coachhouse verandah with a brunch menu available.

WHEN: 9.30am-1pm

WHERE: Bestbrook Mountain Resort, 9790 Cunningham Hwy, Maryvale

COST: Brunch at menu prices

RACQ grand automobile display

WHAT: Check out a car display while listening to jazz played by favourites and Queensland Music Festival performers

WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm

WHERE: Palmerin St

COST: Free

Art@st.mark's

WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe

WHEN: 9.30am-2.30pm

WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St

COST: Free

Artist talk and exhibition tour

WHAT: Margaret Barnett will spend an hour describing her exhibition Morning Glory

WHEN: 10am-11am

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

Steam train trip

WHAT: Take a ride on the Southern Downs Steam Railway from Warwick to Hendon

WHEN: 10am-11:30am and 2pm-3:30pm

WHERE: Warwick Railway Station, Lyons St opposite Haidley's Bus Depot

COST: Adults $25, children aged 5-14 $12.50, children under 5 are free

BOOK: Tickets need to be pre-purchased and can be bought from the station

Woodturning demonstration

WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will show attendees how a piece of wood can be crafted into something special

WHEN: 10am-noon

WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St

COST: $2 at the door

Morning tea and tour

WHAT: Take a tour around Abby of the Roses guided by the Lord of the Manor to learn about the history of the building and Warwick, a morning tea of scones, jam and cream will also be served

WHEN: 10.30am-noon

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick

COST: $16 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by called 46619777

Guided history tour

WHAT: Embark on a trip down memory lane with the Lord of the Manor to learn about the history of the Abbey of the Roses and Warwick

WHEN: Noon

WHERE: Abbey of the Roses, 8 Locke St, Warwick

COST: $10 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by called 46619777

Queensland Music Festival community music workshop

WHAT: Community choirs, bands and ensembles can learn how to explore sound, make music, improvise and more. Everyone is encouraged to bring an instrument or their voice

WHEN: 1.30pm-2.30pm

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall

COST: Free

BOOK: Reservations are not necessary.

Pot pie and apple pie

WHAT: Listen to jazz from the Blue Violets while enjoying a hearty meal

WHEN: 6pm-10pm

WHERE: Belle Vue Cafe, 119 Palmerin St

COST: $49 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential and can be made by calling the cafe on 46611110

Tree jumper exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.

