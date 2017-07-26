22°
News

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Wednesday

26th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
MIXED BAG: Whether it's music, flowers or craft you're after, there's something on today at Jumpers and Jazz.
MIXED BAG: Whether it's music, flowers or craft you're after, there's something on today at Jumpers and Jazz. Leanne Ryan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

VARIETY is the order of the day at Jumpers and Jazz today.

Enjoy the sweet sounds of student musicians flowing down Palmerin St and pick up a few extra plants at the Gardening Extravaganza to make your garden sing.

Kombucha tea and vegan leather flowers workshop

WHAT: Learn to brew and flavour kombucha tea, then in the afternoon learn how to make vegan leather as a kombucha by-product.

WHEN: 9am-4pm

WHERE: Killarney Art Gallery, 7 Willow St, Killarney

COST: $45 per person

BOOK: Registration is required, phone 0458991921

Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop

WHAT: Spinning workshop and a store full of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, spinning workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

School band performance

WHAT: Warwick State High School bands will play a variety of funk, swing, rock and jazz

WHEN: 10am-2pm

WHERE: Outside Warwick Town Hall

COST: Free

Winter Gardening Extravaganza

WHAT: Garden expo with hundreds of plants, organic products, professional advice and artwork. Devonshire tea will also be on offer as well as hot soup with crusty bread

WHEN: 10am-5pm

WHERE: St Mary's Hall, Wood St, Warwick

COST: $3 entry, children free

History tour

WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: Gold coin donation

Shoestring Theatre Restaurant

WHAT: Two-course meal with a jazz cabaret show

WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm

WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St, Warwick

COST: $50 per person

BOOK: Registration is required, phone 0409054939

WearableArt parade

WHAT: Three-course dinner and a fashion parade of art created by hand

WHEN: 6.30pm-11pm

WHERE: Just Because Flowers and Gifts, 56 Palmerin St

COST: $55 per person

BOOK: Registration is required, phone 46611455

Tree jumper exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  entertainment jumpers and jazz 2017 jumpers and jazz festival jumpers and jazz in july warwick art gallery whatson

Home is where the heart is

Home is where the heart is

Debby Ward discovered Warwick by accident

ACCC sues Ford over automatic gearbox customer failures

The 2015 Ford Focus Hatch Sport.

The ACCC has launched court action against Ford.

Roles reversed as students run school

Acting principal Jack McLucas undertaking his duties

The Warwick school that lets students take control.

SDRC pushes for infrastructure

CROSSING OFF GOALS: Upgrades to Condamine River Rd crossings are among six Southern Downs projects being inspected under the program.

Six regional projects progressed under infrastructure program

Local Partners

Pride on show for Carbal Art

Carbal Community Art Group formed in 2015 after the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, and they're back for another year.

Killarney couple the bees knees

Grace and Graeme Heal at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Warwick's honey brings in Killarney visitors to town.

Warwick parkrun with a difference this Saturday

Peter Doyle and Jeff Morris in a Warwick parkrun.

Come in your PJs to Warwick parkrun

Referees' night a must in touch

REFS NIGHT: First season senior referee of the year Caitie Teo with Warwick touch president Justin Nolan.

Touch team reminded - referees' night is compulsory

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Tuesday

LEARN CRAFT: There are plenty of workshops happening around town today.

See a masterpiece come together or learn a new craft

MOVIE REVIEW: War for the Planet of the Apes

Andy Serkis monkeys around with Apocalypse Now in War For the Planet Of the Apes.

Ninja Warrior airs clips of dead contestant Johann Ofner

Johann Ofner has been identified as the man shot dead in an incident in the Brisbane CBD this afternoon

He was killed before the series went to air.

Meet 7 of the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.

Are you single and looking for love?

Justin Bieber speaks after cancelling 14 concerts

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

So is he starting his own church or not?

Uproar over Australian Ninja Warrior grand final

Ben powers through new obstacle, “the spider jump”.Source:Channel 9

"What the hell happens now?"

Kendall Jenner's raunchy pose could breach standards

Kendall Jenner

Other celebs including Rita Ora, Bella Hadid posted similar shots.

The best and worst reality TV coming

Matty J in a scene from episode two of The Bachelor.

Reality TV bonanza as Hell’s Kitchen, The Block and Survivor launch.

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

Rural Benefits

522 Roona Road, Junabee 4370

Rural 3 1 2 $ 269,000

JUNABEE - only 12K East of Warwick. Set on 1133 m, in a rural community with mountain and valley views, is a 3 bedroom brick home on a bitumen road. All bedroom...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Land at Bargain Price

L87 Norman Street, Ellinthorp 4362

Residential Land Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you ... $35,000

Looking for cheap land as investment? Want a home base if you are a traveller? Do you have a limited budget? Here's an opportunity to purchase a residential block...

Great Value Brick and Tile

5 Jabrili Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Exceptional value this 4 bedroom brick and tile home situated in sought after area close to the golf course, schools and the CBD. Features 4 built-in bedrooms...

Priced to SELL!

Warwick 4370

Residential Land Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is ... $89,000

Looking for a building block at the right price? here it is a 809 m lot with sewerage, power and services ready to connect. Close proximity to Warwick Base...

Beers, spirits and 131 years of history up for grabs

The 131-year-old General Gordon Hotel is on the market with all of its quirks included.

Pub with good beer and "lovely food” for sale 20 minutes from town

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.