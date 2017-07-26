What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Wednesday

MIXED BAG: Whether it's music, flowers or craft you're after, there's something on today at Jumpers and Jazz.

VARIETY is the order of the day at Jumpers and Jazz today.

Enjoy the sweet sounds of student musicians flowing down Palmerin St and pick up a few extra plants at the Gardening Extravaganza to make your garden sing.

Kombucha tea and vegan leather flowers workshop

WHAT: Learn to brew and flavour kombucha tea, then in the afternoon learn how to make vegan leather as a kombucha by-product.

WHEN: 9am-4pm

WHERE: Killarney Art Gallery, 7 Willow St, Killarney

COST: $45 per person

BOOK: Registration is required, phone 0458991921

Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop

WHAT: Spinning workshop and a store full of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, spinning workshop 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

School band performance

WHAT: Warwick State High School bands will play a variety of funk, swing, rock and jazz

WHEN: 10am-2pm

WHERE: Outside Warwick Town Hall

COST: Free

Winter Gardening Extravaganza

WHAT: Garden expo with hundreds of plants, organic products, professional advice and artwork. Devonshire tea will also be on offer as well as hot soup with crusty bread

WHEN: 10am-5pm

WHERE: St Mary's Hall, Wood St, Warwick

COST: $3 entry, children free

History tour

WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: Gold coin donation

Shoestring Theatre Restaurant

WHAT: Two-course meal with a jazz cabaret show

WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm

WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St, Warwick

COST: $50 per person

BOOK: Registration is required, phone 0409054939

WearableArt parade

WHAT: Three-course dinner and a fashion parade of art created by hand

WHEN: 6.30pm-11pm

WHERE: Just Because Flowers and Gifts, 56 Palmerin St

COST: $55 per person

BOOK: Registration is required, phone 46611455

Tree jumper exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free

For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.