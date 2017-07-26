What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Wednesday

VARIETY is the order of the day at Jumpers and Jazz today.
Enjoy the sweet sounds of student musicians flowing down Palmerin St and pick up a few extra plants at the Gardening Extravaganza to make your garden sing.
Kombucha tea and vegan leather flowers workshop
WHAT: Learn to brew and flavour kombucha tea, then in the afternoon learn how to make vegan leather as a kombucha by-product.
WHEN: 9am-4pm
WHERE: Killarney Art Gallery, 7 Willow St, Killarney
COST: $45 per person
BOOK: Registration is required, phone 0458991921
Warwick Spinners and Weavers pop-up craft shop
WHAT: Spinning workshop and a store full of crafty goodies
WHEN: 9am-4pm, spinning workshop 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
School band performance
WHAT: Warwick State High School bands will play a variety of funk, swing, rock and jazz
WHEN: 10am-2pm
WHERE: Outside Warwick Town Hall
COST: Free
Winter Gardening Extravaganza
WHAT: Garden expo with hundreds of plants, organic products, professional advice and artwork. Devonshire tea will also be on offer as well as hot soup with crusty bread
WHEN: 10am-5pm
WHERE: St Mary's Hall, Wood St, Warwick
COST: $3 entry, children free
History tour
WHAT: Embark on a tour to learn about the history of Warwick from town crier Bob Townshend
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Meet at Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: Gold coin donation
Shoestring Theatre Restaurant
WHAT: Two-course meal with a jazz cabaret show
WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm
WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St, Warwick
COST: $50 per person
BOOK: Registration is required, phone 0409054939
WearableArt parade
WHAT: Three-course dinner and a fashion parade of art created by hand
WHEN: 6.30pm-11pm
WHERE: Just Because Flowers and Gifts, 56 Palmerin St
COST: $55 per person
BOOK: Registration is required, phone 46611455
Tree jumper exhibition
WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'
WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30
WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall
COST: Free
Travelling Ravellers
WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free
For more information about the festival events, visit the Jumpers and Jazz website or pick up a program from Warwick Art Gallery.