What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz

THERE'S plenty to see on day two of Jumpers and Jazz, including an extreme knitting workshop and stellar art exhibition.

Tree Jumper Exhibition

WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'

WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30

WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall

COST: Free

Extreme Knitting Workshop

WHAT: Three hour workshop with Jacqui Fink where participants will learn how to knit with her larger-than-life yarn

WHEN: 9am-12pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St

COST: $40 plus materials

BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434

Warwick Spinners and Weavers Pop-up Craft Shop

WHAT: Needle tatting demonstration and a store of crafty goodies

WHEN: 9am-4pm, needle tatting demonstration 10am-2pm

WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St

COST: Free

Art@st.mark's

WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe

WHEN: 9.30am-4pm

WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St

COST: Free

Woodturning Demonstration

WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will demonstrate the process of crafting a piece of wood into something special. An exhibition will also be on display.

WHEN: 2pm-4pm

WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St

COST: $2 at the door

Meet the artist at art@st.mark's

WHAT: Official opening and opportunity to meet the people behind the masterpieces. Finger food and drinks will be served with live jazz from Warwick trio White Alley Kat.

WHEN: 5pm-7pm

WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St

COST: $10 at the door

Jumpers and Jazz in July Winter Dinner and Concert

WHAT: A celebration of the festival featuring produce and wine at the Warwick Town Hall. Girl Friday and Dezzie D and the Stingrayz will be performing, with a drink and canapes available with every ticket.

WHEN: 6pm-midnight

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: $95 per person

BOOK: Visit www.warwicktickets.com.au

Jumpers and Jazz in July Concert

WHAT: Nab a seat on the Town Hall balcony or make a move to the dance floor, a drink and canapes will be available with every ticket.

WHEN: 7.45pm-midnight

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St

COST: $25 per person

BOOK: Visit www.warwicktickets.com.au

Wish You Were Here Jazz Dinner

WHAT: Two-course dinner with jazz from Black Velvet Quartet.

WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm

WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St

COST: $60 per person

BOOK: Reservations are essential, call 0409054939

Live Jazz

WHAT: Freud Squad will be performing tunes live.

WHEN: 8pm-midnight

WHERE: Main bar, Warwick RSL Memorial Club

COST: Free

Travelling Ravellers

WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.

WHEN: 10am-4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St

COST: Free