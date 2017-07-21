What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz

THERE'S plenty to see on day two of Jumpers and Jazz, including an extreme knitting workshop and stellar art exhibition.
Tree Jumper Exhibition
WHAT: Colourful knitted jumpers cover trees around town following the festival theme of 'meander'
WHEN: From today until 4pm Sunday July 30
WHERE: Palmerin St and Fitzroy St, as well as in the council carpark between Warwick Art Gallery and the Town Hall
COST: Free
Extreme Knitting Workshop
WHAT: Three hour workshop with Jacqui Fink where participants will learn how to knit with her larger-than-life yarn
WHEN: 9am-12pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery Studio, 49 Albion St
COST: $40 plus materials
BOOK: Call Warwick Art Gallery on 46610434
Warwick Spinners and Weavers Pop-up Craft Shop
WHAT: Needle tatting demonstration and a store of crafty goodies
WHEN: 9am-4pm, needle tatting demonstration 10am-2pm
WHERE: Cafe Jacqui's Conference Room, corner of Albion St and Victoria St
COST: Free
Art@st.mark's
WHAT: A pop-up exhibition of original artworks and handicrafts from a variety of artists with an on-site cafe
WHEN: 9.30am-4pm
WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St
COST: Free
Woodturning Demonstration
WHAT: Stephen "Schuhy” Schumacher will demonstrate the process of crafting a piece of wood into something special. An exhibition will also be on display.
WHEN: 2pm-4pm
WHERE: Grafton Rose B&B, 134 Grafton St
COST: $2 at the door
Meet the artist at art@st.mark's
WHAT: Official opening and opportunity to meet the people behind the masterpieces. Finger food and drinks will be served with live jazz from Warwick trio White Alley Kat.
WHEN: 5pm-7pm
WHERE: St Mark's Parish Hall, corner of Grafton and Albion St
COST: $10 at the door
Jumpers and Jazz in July Winter Dinner and Concert
WHAT: A celebration of the festival featuring produce and wine at the Warwick Town Hall. Girl Friday and Dezzie D and the Stingrayz will be performing, with a drink and canapes available with every ticket.
WHEN: 6pm-midnight
WHERE: Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: $95 per person
BOOK: Visit www.warwicktickets.com.au
Jumpers and Jazz in July Concert
WHAT: Nab a seat on the Town Hall balcony or make a move to the dance floor, a drink and canapes will be available with every ticket.
WHEN: 7.45pm-midnight
WHERE: Warwick Town Hall, Palmerin St
COST: $25 per person
BOOK: Visit www.warwicktickets.com.au
Wish You Were Here Jazz Dinner
WHAT: Two-course dinner with jazz from Black Velvet Quartet.
WHEN: 6.30pm-10pm
WHERE: Joie de Vivre, 41 King St
COST: $60 per person
BOOK: Reservations are essential, call 0409054939
Live Jazz
WHAT: Freud Squad will be performing tunes live.
WHEN: 8pm-midnight
WHERE: Main bar, Warwick RSL Memorial Club
COST: Free
Travelling Ravellers
WHAT: The Warwick Art Gallery yarnbombing team, the Yarntopians, have created an installation for the foyer of the gallery entitled the Travelling Ravellers. Go along to see a knitted gypsy wagon sitting on a meadow of green pom-poms.
WHEN: 10am-4pm
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, 49 Albion St
COST: Free