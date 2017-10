ACTION SHOT: Don't miss a minute of the excitement on day two of Warwick Rodeo.

ACTION SHOT: Don't miss a minute of the excitement on day two of Warwick Rodeo. Mike Kenyon

DAY two of Warwick Rodeo is under way and there's plenty of action to catch at the showgrounds with two major events taking place throughout the day.

From 5am:

- Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Gup - Round 1 (1-300)

- Black Toyota Canning Downs Draft - Round 1 (201-400)

Warwick Showgrounds are located at 18 Kingsford St, Warwick.

Entry for the first three days of the event is free.