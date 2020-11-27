WHAT’S ON: Top 5 unmissable weekend events in Warwick

LATE-NIGHT TRADE: Tonight’s Jingle and Mingle will see Palmerin St stay open well into the evening. Photo: file

LATE-NIGHT TRADE: Tonight’s Jingle and Mingle will see Palmerin St stay open well into the evening. Photo: file

THE Warwick events calendar is quickly filling up in the lead-up to Christmas, with stacks of reasons to get out and about this weekend.

With everything from a Warwick pub’s new Sunday sessions to your chance to get a taste of a show food staple, the Rose City has a number of events coming up.

Check out our list below of the top five unmissable events in Warwick this weekend:

JINGLE AND MINGLE

Warwick businesses Coopers Menswear, Emporium Lane, and Brow and Beaute Co (formerly Ooh La La Beaute) are joining forces for a late-night trading Christmas event.

Jingle and Mingle will give Warwick residents the chance to get in early and nab the perfect Christmas gift for their loved ones while supporting local businesses.

A number of pop-up shops from across the region will also be in attendance.

WHEN: Today from 4pm until late

WHERE: Various stores on Palmerin St

COST: Free entry, store prices will vary

SUNDAY SESSION AT WARWICK HOTEL

The Rose City favourite is kickstarting their “Sunday sessions” events just in time for summer, with the first instalment to come this weekend.

A huge range of drinks, cocktails, and bar snacks will be on the menu, and local acts from across the region will feature as live entertainment.

The event will run weekly in the lead-up to Christmas.

WHEN: Sunday from noon

WHERE: Warwick Hotel, 20 Palmerin St

COST: Free entry, menu prices vary

Ironside Industry owner Diba Heinrich will be celebrating her gym’s first anniversary this weekend.

IRONSIDE’S BIRTHDAY BASH

Ironside Industry is celebrating its first birthday this weekend with a fitness bonanza.

Complete with a free bootcamp, breakfast, gym tour, and “sip and sample” with Nutrition Warehouse Toowoomba, the event could be a great way to kickstart your weekend.

WHEN: Tomorrow from 8am

WHERE: Ironside Industry, 2/145 Victoria St

COST: Free entry – to register your interest, click here.

WENDY’S MILK BAR RETURNS

Show food classic Wendy’s Milk Bar will be back in Warwick this weekend, with their full range of sweet treats available to cool off.

Owners Lynne and Steve Rix will only be in town until Sunday, so you’ll have to get in quick!

For the full story on Wendy’s Milk Bar, click here.

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 10am – 8pm

WHERE: 44 Wood St, opposite St Mary’s tennis courts

COST: Menu prices will vary

NEW ART GALLERY EXHIBITS

Creativity is in the air this weekend, with a suite of new exhibits at both the Warwick and Stanthorpe Art Galleries.

Warwick is showcasing local artist Nikki Wood with her “On My Way” exhibition, while in Stanthorpe attendees can check out the “Imagined Boundaries” by Rob Allen and Adrian Ashman.

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, 10am – 4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery, Stanthorpe Art Gallery

COST: Free entry