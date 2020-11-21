WHAT’S ON: Top 5 Warwick events you can’t miss this weekend

IN WARWICK: Clyde Horrex will bring the famous Shannon’s Hot Potato Chips pop-up stall to Warwick this weekend.

WARWICK has another jam-packed social calendar this weekend, with a huge number of events to get you out and about.

With everything from community picnics to art gallery openings and farmers’ markets, the Rose City is sure to have something for everyone.

Check out the list below of the Warwick events you just can’t miss this weekend!

PICNIC CELEBRATES NATIONAL AG DAY

The Warwick Show and Rodeo Society’s Pizza, Pasta, and Prosecco in the Paddock event invites the community to the Warwick Showgrounds for a four-course menu of Italian cuisine.

The long lunch will be spearheaded by Sunshine Coast chef Youssef Ben Touati, with pop-up stalls such as Shannon’s Hot Potato Chips and live entertainment from Granite Belt duo Nine Year Sister.

Pre-bookings will be essential.

WHEN: Today from 1pm

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: $90 per person. Click here to buy tickets.

Detail from the 'Interconnection installation' at Warwick Art Gallery.

NEW ART GALLERY EXHIBIT

After opening their “Country Miniatures Members and Volunteers Exhibition” last night, the Warwick Art Gallery will today open the new range to the public.

The exhibit showcases Warwick artists’ attention to detail, with all artworks with maximum dimensions of 15cm x 15cm.

WHEN: Opening hours are 10am – 4pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery

COST: Free entry

COUNTRY HARVEST MARKETS

Warwick’s Country Harvest Markets are making their monthly appearance this weekend, brimming with fresh produce and handmade craft from across the region.

With a huge range of food vendors, clothing stalls, and produce and plants up for grabs, the markets will have plenty of opportunity for Christmas or grocery shopping.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 8.30am – 1pm

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Free entry, stallholder prices will vary.

Warwick City Band and Toowoomba Concert Band at their last concert in Leslie Park.

CONCERT IN THE PARK

The Warwick City Band is bringing big band swing back to town this weekend, taking to Leslie Park with another free community concert.

The group will perform a variety of numbers, ranging from classics to your pop favourites.

WHEN: Tomorrow, 2.30pm – 4pm

WHERE: Leslie Park

COST: Free

COMMUNITY HOCKEY SESSION

The Warwick Hockey Association is hosting a community family morning and junior development session this weekend.

The “come and try” day invites families to head down to the fields for a taste of hockey and the chance to learn some basic skills before the 2021 season begins.

WHEN: Today at 9am

WHERE: Warwick Hockey Association, Queens Park

COST: Free